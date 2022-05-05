Mind Genomics: Marketing Thinking For Better Health, And A Better World

Mind Genomics, founded by Dr. Howard Moskowitz, a Pioneer of Segmentation Strategies with a Ph.D. in Experimental Psychology from Harvard University has been doing that for years. Howard turns common, everyday experiences and attitudes into factual science. Moskowitz is a prominent experimental psychologist with a Phi Beta Kappa from Queens College (CUNY) with degrees in mathematics and psychology. He has authored 30 books and has spent years creating a method to map human minds. Mind Genomics examines various people's thoughts, views, and attitudes on common issues. Most of all, he has given his science, to the world, a science that works at lightening speed (hours), and at low cost. In his words 'it's my gift to the world, to make it possible for everyone to have a chance at a better life, a better education.... and ... if one wants, even to make sure one's products get sold because consumers hear the 'right' message.' This news is being released by Index of Sciences ltd.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quoting Dr Moskowitz directly when asked about his life path and events that had a major impact on his research path "Mind Genomics, is the experimental design of ideas. Through this invention I was able to investigate topics and write articles and books in a variety of disciplines, ranging from the acceptance of food, the morality of the Internet, the understanding of the law, the underpinnings of a good education, the analysis of corruption, and the delights of perfumes. Mind Genomics afforded me the opportunity to explore, rapidly, powerfully, and with sheer joy, topics of interest to me, and of course allowed me to write. Writing morphed from a bete-noir, something to be feared, evolving into a sheer joy experienced each time I sat down to type the results of my scientific studies".

In each of these Mind Genomics studies, done with real people, in a matter of a few hours to a day or two (Moskowitz is not very patient), the 'researcher' (even a teen-ager) uses a templated program to put in ideas about the topic, test combinations of these ideas with real people, and get the answers in the few hours. People learn to experiment, have fun, and make discoveries. More important, these 'fun experiments' end up uncovering new-to-the-world groups of people, 'mind-sets', who think differently about the same facts. What one mind-set likes, the other may hate.

This map can then be used as a starting point for predicting how other people will fit into the same portions. In a nutshell, Mind Genomics works by layering a consumer's brain to produce a "template" that predicts how they'll react to new products, services, and messages.

Mind Genomics simplifies how organizations engage with and motivate their target audiences in the marketing world by allowing them to sequence their customers' minds and give individualized, actionable insights. The reality for business is clear. Mind Genomics becomes a simple, data-driven, systematic approach to consumer behavior, effectively eliminating the more traditional "trial and error" approach to marketing and advertising. Instead of guessing how customers will react to our products, services, and marketing messages based on external data, Mind Genomics allows the user to go inside their heads and witness exactly what 'works' … before the marketing dollars end up getting spent, not afterward.

In the past ten years Moskowitz has evolved from applying Mind Genomics to business (where it created the first cashback credit card for Discover Card, the first electric toothbrush for Oral B), working with students, with health professionals, with the legal profession, and with non-profit charities, especially those involved with cancer 'I am doing Gd's work', Moskowitz likes to tell everyone.

The goal of 'mind genomics,' an empirical science, is to comprehend the dimensions of ordinary, everyday experience, identify mind-set segments of people who value distinct aspects of that experience, and then assign a new person to a mind-set using a statistically appropriate approach. Mind Genomics builds an empirical, inductive science of perception and experience layer by layer by investigating distinct experiences via experimental design of ideas. The ultimate goal of Mind Genomics is to build a large-scale science of experience based on emergent commonalities across many diverse forms of daily experience through simple, fast, inexpensive experiments. And, these experiments being contributions by people across the world who participate in the joy of discovery, and then thrill of induction to find generalities.

Dr Moskowitz's story doesn't start with credit cards, Oral B toothbrushes, but starts earlier, in preliminary research using bottom-up studies revealing patterns of taste preferences in foods, leading to the many varieties of Prego, to Vlasic's line of pickles (especially Zesty), and of course Tropicana's Grovestand(r) Orange Juice.. The research was later applied to ideas which lead to a more targeted marketing strategy. Moskowitz developed a Personal Viewpoint Identifier (PVI) and Database Viewpoint Identifier (DVI) ato separate email lists into mindsets. This eliminates the need to sort out messages that will work for which people. In Moskowitz's words 'the right messages to the right person … imagine having each message tailored to the recipient … like a salesperson does intuitively.'

Mind-Genomics may become the next big idea in health service. The relation between Mind-Genomics and data-driven personalized health plans is now being systematically explored.. In healthcare, this cognitive science is being used to improve patient satisfaction, boost patient compliance, and lower healthcare costs. In a hospital context, for example, the patient-facing staff know just WHAT to say, what not to say, and to whom, to motivate the desired actions, and help their patient in the most effective way. . The use of Mind Genomics in one hospital led in increased job satisfaction, improved patient involvement, and a reduction of 80 percent in hospital readmission rates for congestive heart failure. Just in the past month Mind Genomics has been reported to double the number of colonoscopies, in a completely separate study, run at the University of Pennsylvania, in an underserved neighborhood, the breakthrough, 'happy' results report in JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association)

In the words of Dr. Moskowitz, looking to the future, "imagine what students can do for their futures when they spend their time doing research about people and the world, rather than frittering away their time and opportunities with video games".

Video stories of using Mind Genomics in MindGen Global and experience the joy of discovery and growth can be accessed at MindGen Global, a YouTube channel. The actual technology, open to all, is available at www.BimiLeap.com .

About Index of Sciences Ltd

Index of Sciences Ltd is a trusted and compassionate online science database that provides the guidance and tips you need to improve your health.

PRESS CONTACT

Stella Richards

+441442781196

https://www.indexofsciences.com

SOURCE Index of Sciences Ltd