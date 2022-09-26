MIND Research Institute Debuts InsightMath, a Neuroscience-Based Elementary Curriculum

With the launch of the first core math program founded in neuroscience and how the brain learns, the creators of ST Math aim to change the relationship students have with math

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Research Institute, a neuroscience and education social impact organization dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems, today announced InsightMath, a core elementary curriculum that transforms student learning by teaching math the way the brain learns will launch in spring 2024.

Building on 25 years of math learning research and proven results with the PreK-8 visual instructional program ST Math, InsightMath was co-designed in collaboration with neuroscientists, researchers, educators, students, and families to give meaning to math for all students. These collaborators helped MIND's team design a culturally relevant math curriculum that connects with all students.

"For 25 years, ST Math has brought visual models, spatial reasoning, and the perception-action cycle into the learning process," said Nigel Nisbet, vice president of content creation at MIND Research Institute. "InsightMath expands this time-tested approach into a full-classroom curriculum experience that helps students—and teachers—become math-loving problem-solvers."

Built from the ground up during the pandemic, InsightMath was created to meet the unique needs of all classrooms by using visual learning, critical thinking, and problem-solving.

"This is the first core math program that shifts the emphasis from, 'How do we teach?' to, 'How do kids learn?'" said Brett Woudenberg, the CEO of MIND Research Institute. "Learning happens when students are engaged in lessons, activities, puzzles, and projects. InsightMath is also about allowing teachers to have their own insights into math and to see their students' thinking in ways they've never seen them before—to see the ways in which their students are making sense of the math and of themselves."

For more information, visit insightmath.com.

About MIND Research Institute

MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. ST Math's unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback. Visit mindresearch.org.

SOURCE MIND Research Institute