MIND Technology Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) announced today that it will release financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended October 31, 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, December 3, 2020. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, for Friday, December 4th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

What: MIND Technology Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

When: Friday, December 4, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern / 8:00 a.m. Central

How: Live via phone -- By dialing (412) 902-0030 and asking for the MIND

Technology call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live over the Internet -- By logging onto the web at the address below

Where: http://mind-technology.com/

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through December 11, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing (201) 612-7415 and using pass code 13713498#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://mind-technology.com/ for 90 days. For more information, please contact Dennard Lascar Investor Relations at 713-529-6600 or email [email protected].

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. MIND's worldwide Marine Technology Products segment, which includes its Seamap and Klein Marine Systems units, designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine sonar and seismic equipment.

