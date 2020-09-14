MIND Technology, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) ("MIND" or "the Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ending July 31, 2020.

Revenues from continuing operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $5.1 million compared to $3.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and $6.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The year-over-year decline was primarily attributable to the impact of COVID restrictions, which caused shipment delays from the Company's Seamap business and a temporary shutdown of production facilities.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, as part of the Company's rebranding process and strategic changes, management and the board of directors determined to exit the land seismic leasing business within twelve months of July 31, 2020. Accordingly, the Equipment Leasing segment has been treated as discontinued operations and the associated results are excluded from the Company's results from continuing operations for all periods presented. Assets and liabilities associated with the Equipment Leasing segment have been reclassified as "held for sale" in the accompanying consolidated condensed balance sheet.

The loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was approximately $1.9 million, compared to $1.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company reported a net loss per share from continuing operations of $(0.20) in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $(0.16) in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was a loss of $1.5 million compared to a loss of $694,000 in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, which is a non-GAAP measure, is defined and reconciled to reported net loss from continuing operations and cash provided by operating activities in the accompanying financial tables. These are the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles. Backlog as of July 31, 2020 was approximately $7.6 million compared to $10.2 million at April 30, 2020 and $8.9 million at January 31, 2020.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the loss from discontinued operations was approximately $4.7 million, which included the effect of estimated disposal costs of $600,000 and the recognition of a charge for cumulative currency translations adjustments related to those operations of $2.7 million. In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the loss from discontinued operations was $1.6 million.

Rob Capps, MIND's Co-Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The prolonged disruptions and the decline in international activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continued to have a negative impact on our operations and near-term order flow. As an example, we completed a $1.8 million order at Seamap in the second quarter of this year; however, the customer was unable to arrange shipment and take delivery because of COVID-related transportation issues. We expect the shipment to be completed during the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Bid and inquiry activity remains solid, but it appears that customers are delaying making firm commitments. Travel restrictions have exacerbated these issues globally. We believe these factors have affected our recent results and backlog.

"However, we are optimistic about the future. Our MA-X and Micro MA-X technologies continue to attract interest. In addition, despite delays due to travel restrictions, we have recently completed successful demonstrations and tests of these technologies to various organizations within the U.S. Navy, which we believe can lead to significant program opportunities. We remain the dominant supplier of source controller technology to the seismic exploration market and are seeing renewed customer interest in upgrading capabilities, some of which are unique to our products. As announced a few weeks ago, we have entered into an agreement with a major European defense contractor to jointly upgrade existing technology to create the next generation of synthetic aperture sonar systems for commercial and military markets. These and other developments and initiatives fuel our optimism for MIND's future.

"All of our facilities are currently operating, albeit with certain COVID-19 related constraints and various regional restrictions. We also continue to focus on our cost structure to ensure we have the appropriate resources to execute our plans," continued Capps. "At our Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on July 27, 2020, we received shareholder approval for the reincorporation and rebranding of our Company, including a name change to MIND Technology, Inc., a change in our domicile from Texas to Delaware and an expansion of our authorized capital. We think these were important steps in positioning the Company for future growth."

Capps concluded, "We remain focused on our strategic vision of becoming a leading provider of innovative marine technology and products, and we are excited about the numerous new business and technology initiatives that we believe will create value additions and higher returns on investment. We plan to continue to grow our portfolio of technology and product offerings, whether through internal development, acquisition or alliances, while also expanding the markets for our existing line of products."

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND Technology has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia and the United Kingdom. Its Klein and Seamap units design, manufacture and sell specialized, high performance sonar and seismic equipment. For more information, visit http://mind-technology.com.

Certain statements and information in this press release concerning results for the quarter ended July 31, 2020 may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "should," "would," "could" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. All comments concerning our expectations for future revenues and operating results are based on our forecasts of our existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions or dispositions. Our forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, reductions in our customers' capital budgets, our own capital budget, limitations on the availability of capital or higher costs of capital, volatility in commodity prices for oil and natural gas and the extent of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, unless required by law, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein.

MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



July 31, 2020

January 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,638



$ 3,090

Restricted cash —



144

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,044 and $2,378

at July 31, 2020 and January 31, 2020, respectively 4,439



6,623

Inventories, net 13,309



12,656

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,646



1,987

Assets held for sale 6,650



14,913

Total current assets 28,682



39,413

Seismic equipment lease pool and property and equipment, net 5,157



5,419

Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,636



2,300

Intangible assets, net 7,241



8,136

Goodwill —



2,531

Other assets 776



$ 429

Total assets $ 43,492



$ 58,228

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 988



$ 1,767

Deferred revenue 370



731

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,226



1,565

Income taxes payable 618



316

Operating lease liabilities - current 613



1,339

Liabilities held for sale 1,305



2,730

Total current liabilities 6,120



8,448

Operating lease liabilities - non-current 1,023



961

Long-Term debt 1,607





Other non-current liabilities 854



967

Deferred tax liability 200



200

Total liabilities 9,804



10,576

Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 2,000 shares authorized; 994 and 994 shares issued and

outstanding at July 31, 2020 and January 31, 2020, respectively 22,104



22,104

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 14,097 and 14,097 shares issued at

July 31, 2020, and January 31, 2020, respectively 141



141

Additional paid-in capital 124,413



123,964

Treasury stock, at cost (1,929 shares at July 31, 2020 and January 31, 2020) (16,860)



(16,860)

Accumulated deficit (91,674)



(77,310)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,436)



(4,387)

Total shareholders' equity 33,688



47,652

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 43,492



$ 58,228



MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





For the Three Months

Ended July 31,

For the Six Months

Ended July 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:















Sale of marine technology products

$ 5,086



$ 6,820



$ 8,273



$ 12,864

Total revenues

5,086



6,820



8,273



12,864

Cost of sales:















Sale of marine technology products

3,069



4,013



5,772



7,618

Total cost of sales

3,069



4,013



5,772



7,618

Gross profit

2,017



2,807



2,501



5,246

Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative

2,988



3,380



5,942



7,137

Research and development

755



498



1,165



813

Impairment of intangible assets

—



—



2,531



—

Depreciation and amortization

700



605



1,430



1,206

Total operating expenses

4,443



4,483



11,068



9,156

Operating loss

(2,426)



(1,676)



(8,567)



(3,910)

Other income (expense):















Other, net

—



136



56



176

Total other income

—



136



56



176

Loss before income taxes

(2,426)



(1,540)



(8,511)



(3,734)

Benefit for income taxes

530



46



188



44

Loss from continuing operations

$ (1,896)



$ (1,494)



$ (8,323)



$ (3,690)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

$ (4,708)



$ (1,643)



$ (4,923)



$ (1,861)

Net loss

$ (6,604)



$ (3,137)



$ (13,246)



$ (5,551)

Preferred stock dividends

(559)



(499)



(1,118)



(970)

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$ (7,163)



$ (3,636)



$ (14,364)



$ (6,521)

Net loss per common share: - Basic















Continuing Operations

$ (0.20)



$ (0.16)



$ (0.78)



$ (0.39)

Discontinued Operations

$ (0.39)



$ (0.14)



$ (0.40)



$ (0.15)

Net loss

$ (0.59)



$ (0.30)



$ (1.18)



$ (0.54)

Net loss per common share: - Diluted















Continuing Operations

$ (0.20)



$ (0.16)



$ (0.78)



$ (0.39)

Discontinued Operations

$ (0.39)



$ (0.14)



$ (0.40)



$ (0.15)

Net loss

$ (0.59)



$ (0.30)



$ (1.18)



$ (0.54)

Shares used in computing loss per common share:















Basic

12,182



12,128



12,177



12,124

Diluted

12,182



12,128



12,177



12,124



MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





For the Six Months Ended July 31,



2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (13,246)



$ (5,551)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

3,210



3,960

Stock-based compensation

449



341

Impairment of intangible assets

2,531



—

Loss on disposal of discontinued operations

1,859



—

Provision for doubtful accounts, net of charge offs

470



—

Provision for inventory obsolescence

234



—

Gross profit from sale of lease pool equipment

(1,326)



(780)

Deferred tax expense

263



135

Changes in:







Accounts receivable

4,404



100

Unbilled revenue

(9)



3

Inventories

(675)



(2,372)

Prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets

766



(11)

Income taxes receivable and payable

—



(47)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(1,583)



632

Deferred revenue

87



(50)

Foreign exchange losses net of gains

—



137

Net cash used in operating activities

(2,566)



(3,503)

Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of seismic equipment held for lease

(110)



(230)

Purchases of property and equipment

(302)



(573)

Sales of used lease pool equipment

2,010



1,186

Sale of business, net of cash sold

—



239

Net cash provided by investing activities

1,598



622

Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from exercise of stock options

—



26

Net proceeds from preferred stock offering

—



1,980

Preferred stock dividends

(1,118)



(970)

Proceed from PPP loans

1,607



—

Net cash provided by financing activities

489



1,036

Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(117)



(65)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(596)



(1,910)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

3,234



9,549

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 2,638



$ 7,639



MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Loss From Continuing Operations and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to EBITDA and

Adjusted EBITDA From Continuing Operations

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





For the Three Months

Ended July 31,

For the Six Months

Ended July 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Reconciliation of Net loss from continuing operations to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA















Net loss from continuing operations

$ (1,896)



$ (1,493)



$ (8,323)



$ (3,689)

Depreciation and amortization

714



639



1,479



1,275

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(530)



(46)



(188)



(44)

EBITDA from continuing operations (1)

(1,712)



(900)



(7,032)



(2,458)

Non-cash foreign exchange losses

33



37



44



68

Stock-based compensation

219



169



449



341

Impairment of intangible assets

—



—



2,531



—

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (1)

$ (1,460)



$ (694)



$ (4,008)



$ (2,049)

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to EBITDA















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ (3,495)



$ (1,652)



$ (2,566)



$ (3,503)

Stock-based compensation

(219)



(169)



(449)



(341)

Provision for inventory obsolescence

(23)



—



(45)



—

Changes in accounts receivable (current and long-term)

(46)



(168)



(3,181)



(1,480)

Interest paid

12



13



23



27

Taxes paid, net of refunds

97



85



246



182

Changes in inventory

143



1,883



699



2,668

Changes in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities and deferred revenue

1,100



(1,129)



756



(884)

Impairment of intangible assets

—



—



(2,531)



—

Changes in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets

(310)



(504)



(469)



95

Foreign exchange (losses) gains, net

—



(5)



—



11

Reserve against non-current prepaid income taxes

—



(137)



—



(137)

Other

1,029



883



485



904

EBITDA from continuing operations (1)

$ (1,712)



$ (900)



$ (7,032)



$ (2,458)



1. EBITDA is defined as net income before (a) interest income and interest expense, (b) provision for (or benefit from) income taxes and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash foreign exchange gains and losses, non-cash costs of lease pool equipment sales, impairment of intangible assets, stock-based compensation and other non-cash tax related items. We consider EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be important indicators for the performance of our business, but not measures of performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace the presentation of financial results in accordance with GAAP. Rather, we have included these non-GAAP financial measures because management utilizes this information for assessing our performance and liquidity, and as indicators of our ability to make capital expenditures and finance working capital requirements and. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are measurements that are commonly used by analysts and some investors in evaluating the performance and liquidity of companies such as us. In particular, we believe that it is useful to our analysts and investors to understand this relationship because it excludes transactions not related to our core cash operating activities. We believe that excluding these transactions allows investors to meaningfully trend and analyze the performance of our core cash operations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities or as alternatives to net income as indicators of operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. In evaluating our performance as measured by EBITDA, management recognizes and considers the limitations of this measurement. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our obligations for the payment of income taxes, interest expense or other obligations such as capital expenditures. Accordingly, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are only two of the measurements that management utilizes. Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

