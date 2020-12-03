MIND Technology, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) ("MIND" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ending October 31, 2020.

Revenues from continuing operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $6.5 million compared to $5.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and $8.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The sequential improvement was primarily due to an increase in activity and the completion of SeaLink towed streamer orders.

The loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was approximately $2.4 million compared to a loss of $1.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company reported a net loss per share from continuing operations of $(0.24) in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to a loss per share of $(0.15) in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was a loss of $1.5 million compared to a loss of $423,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, which is a non-GAAP measure, is defined and reconciled to reported net loss from continuing operations and cash provided by operating activities in the accompanying financial tables. These are the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles. Backlog as of October 31, 2020 was approximately $8.2 million compared to $7.6 million at July 31, 2020 and $8.9 million at January 31, 2020. The loss from discontinued operations in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was approximately $1.2 million compared to the loss from discontinued operations of $709,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

As has been previously disclosed, the Company is exiting the land leasing business as part of its recently completed reincorporation and rebranding process. Accordingly, the Equipment Leasing segment has been treated as a discontinued operation, and the associated results are excluded from the Company's results from continuing operations for all periods presented. Assets and liabilities associated with the Equipment Leasing segment have been reclassified as "held for sale" in the accompanying consolidated condensed balance sheet.

Rob Capps, MIND's Co-Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our third quarter results for fiscal 2021 came in somewhat ahead of expectations despite the negative impact that COVID-19 restrictions have had on the global marine industry. Revenues rose almost 29% sequentially, benefiting from an uptick in order activity for our seismic exploration products.

"Certain market trends in the marine seismic industry are expected to drive higher demand for our products and core technologies in both the near and long term. For instance, we are seeing a growing use of un-manned marine vehicles in the commercial and military sector, increasing demand for higher resolution underwater sonar images, and seeking solutions for both anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and maritime security applications using commercially developed technologies. In response to these trends, we have established certain strategic initiatives that will allow us to address market needs, such as developing sensor packages for un-manned vehicles, partnering with a European contractor to jointly upgrade next-generation sonar systems, and utilizing proven passive array technology within ASW and maritime security applications. In total, we estimate that our serviceable market, that is the markets that we can address with current and planned products, is approximately $1.3 billion per year.

"We believe that these market trends will increase demand for certain sonar and seismic technologies in the marine industry, and we continue to be optimistic about the future," continued Capps. "We remain the foremost supplier of source controller technology to the seismic exploration market and are seeing a heightened level of customer interest in upgrading capabilities, some of which we believe are unique to our products. Recent order activity for our source controller products is, we believe, an indication of this interest. We intend to build on our strengths and add innovative new technologies to our portfolio while leveraging our existing technologies into novel new solutions that can economically address the needs of the global marine marketplace.

"At the end of October, our backlog was up by about 8% from the end of the previous quarter, which gives us high confidence in a positive trend for near-term order flow in the fourth quarter and into the fiscal 2022 year. The Company is well-positioned to capture growth opportunities as they develop, and our balance sheet gives us the financial flexibility to execute on our strategy to become the leading provider of innovative marine technology and products," concluded Capps.

MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



October 31, 2020

January 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,664



$ 3,090

Restricted cash —



144

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,044 and $2,378 at October 31, 2020 and January 31, 2020, respectively 5,609



6,623

Inventories, net 11,880



12,656

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,278



1,987

Assets held for sale 5,440



14,913

Total current assets 26,871



39,413

Property and equipment, net 4,954



5,419

Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,363



2,300

Intangible assets, net 6,831



8,136

Goodwill —



2,531

Other assets 774



429

Total assets $ 40,793



$ 58,228

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,441



$ 1,767

Deferred revenue 205



731

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,468



1,565

Income taxes payable 691



316

Operating lease liabilities - current 280



1,339

Liabilities held for sale 1,133



2,730

Total current liabilities 6,218



8,448

Operating lease liabilities - non-current 1,083



961

Notes payable 1,607



—

Other non-current liabilities 797



967

Deferred tax liability 134



200

Total liabilities 9,839



10,576

Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 2,000 shares authorized; 994 shares issued and outstanding at October 31, 2020 and January 31, 2020 22,104



22,104

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 14,773 and 14,097 shares issued at October 31, 2020, and January 31, 2020, respectively 148



141

Additional paid-in capital 125,810



123,964

Treasury stock, at cost (1,929 shares at October 31, 2020 and January 31, 2020) (16,860)



(16,860)

Accumulated deficit (95,823)



(77,310)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,425)



(4,387)

Total shareholders' equity 30,954



47,652

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 40,793



$ 58,228



MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended October 31,

For the Nine Months Ended October 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:















Sale of marine technology products

$ 6,541



$ 8,175



$ 14,814



$ 21,039

Total revenues

6,541



8,175



14,814



21,039

Cost of sales:















Sale of marine technology products

4,267



4,860



10,039



12,478

Total cost of sales

4,267



4,860



10,039



12,478

Gross profit

2,274



3,315



4,775



8,561

Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative

2,973



3,401



8,915



10,538

Research and development

912



629



2,077



1,442

Impairment of intangible assets

—



—



2,531



—

Depreciation and amortization

662



604



2,092



1,810

Total operating expenses

4,547



4,634



15,615



13,790

Operating loss

(2,273)



(1,319)



(10,840)



(5,229)

Other income (expense):















Other, net

12



(31)



68



145

Total other income (expense)

12



(31)



68



145

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(2,261)



(1,350)



(10,772)



(5,084)

(Provision) benefit for income taxes

(109)



31



79



75

Loss from continuing operations

(2,370)



(1,319)



(10,693)



(5,009)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(1,220)



(709)



(6,143)



(2,570)

Net loss

$ (3,590)



$ (2,028)



$ (16,836)



$ (7,579)

Preferred stock dividends

(559)



(522)



(1,677)



(1,492)

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$ (4,149)



$ (2,550)



$ (18,513)



$ (9,071)

Net loss per common share: - Basic















Continuing operations

$ (0.24)



$ (0.15)



$ (1.01)



$ (0.54)

Discontinued operations

$ (0.10)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.50)



$ (0.21)

Net loss

$ (0.34)



$ (0.21)



$ (1.51)



$ (0.75)

Net loss per common share: - Diluted















Continuing operations

$ (0.24)



$ (0.15)



$ (1.01)



$ (0.54)

Discontinued operations

$ (0.10)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.50)



$ (0.21)

Net loss

$ (0.34)



$ (0.21)



$ (1.51)



$ (0.75)

Shares used in computing net loss per common share:















Basic

12,313



12,158



12,223



12,135

Diluted

12,313



12,158



12,223



12,135



MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





For the Nine Months Ended

October 31,



2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (16,836)



$ (7,579)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

3,920



5,806

Stock-based compensation

562



612

Impairment of intangible assets

2,531



—

Loss on disposal of discontinued operations

1,859



—

Provision for doubtful accounts, net of charge offs

470



23

Provision for inventory obsolescence

256



—

Gross profit from sale of lease pool equipment

(1,326)



(987)

Gross profit from sale of other equipment

(303)



—

Deferred tax expense

(32)



135

Non-current prepaid tax

—



(157)

Changes in:







Accounts receivable

3,640



(1,020)

Unbilled revenue

(6)



(302)

Inventories

762



(2,835)

Prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets

1,065



240

Income taxes receivable and payable

390



—

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(1,827)



(392)

Deferred revenue

72



1,979

Foreign exchange losses net of gains

—



230

Net cash used in operating activities

(4,803)



(4,247)

Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of seismic equipment held for lease

(110)



(1,939)

Purchases of property and equipment

(64)



(893)

Sale of used lease pool equipment

2,010



1,415

Sale of assets held for sale

734



—

Sale of business, net of cash sold

—



239

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

2,570



(1,178)

Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from exercise of stock options

—



25

Net proceeds from preferred stock offering

—



2,211

Net proceeds from common stock offering

1,291



—

Preferred stock dividends

(1,118)



(1,492)

Proceeds from PPP loans

1,607



—

Net cash provided by financing activities

1,780





744

Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(117)



(69)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(570)



(4,750)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

3,234



9,549

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 2,664



$ 4,799























MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Loss From Continuing Operations and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to EBITDA and

Adjusted EBITDA From Continuing Operations

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended October 31,

For the Nine Months Ended October 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Reconciliation of Net loss from continuing operations to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA















Net loss from continuing operations

$ (2,370)



$ (1,319)



$ (10,693)



$ (5,009)

Depreciation and amortization

662



639



2,092



1,914

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

109



(31)



(79)



(75)

EBITDA from continuing operations (1)

(1,599)



(711)



(8,680)



(3,170)

Non-cash foreign exchange losses

35



18



79



86

Stock-based compensation

113



270



562



612

Impairment of intangible assets

—



—



2,531



—

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (1)

$ (1,451)



$ (423)



$ (5,508)



$ (2,472)

Reconciliation of Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to EBITDA















Net cash used in operating activities

$ (2,237)



$ (745)



$ (4,803)



$ (4,247)

Stock-based compensation

(113)



(270)



(562)



(612)

Provision for inventory obsolescence

(22)



(23)



(67)



(23)

Changes in accounts receivable (current and long-term)

1,003



2,396



(2,178)



916

Interest paid

11



13



34



40

Taxes paid, net of refunds

(27)



143



219



325

Gross profit from sale of other equipment

303



—



303



—

Changes in inventory

(1,462)



494



(762)



3,162

Changes in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities and deferred revenue

685



(1,051)



1,441



(1,935)

Impairment of intangible assets

—



—



(2,531)



—

Changes in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets

(162)



(240)



(631)



(145)

Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net

—



(241)



—



(230)

Reserve against non-current prepaid income taxes

—



137



—



—

Other

422



(1,324)



857



(421)

EBITDA from continuing operations (1)

$ (1,599)



$ (711)



$ (8,680)



$ (3,170)



1. EBITDA is defined as net income before (a) interest income and interest expense, (b) provision for (or benefit from) income taxes and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash foreign exchange gains and losses, non-cash costs of lease pool equipment sales, impairment of intangible assets, stock-based compensation and other non-cash tax related items. We consider EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be important indicators for the performance of our business, but not measures of performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace the presentation of financial results in accordance with GAAP. Rather, we have included these non-GAAP financial measures because management utilizes this information for assessing our performance and liquidity, and as indicators of our ability to make capital expenditures and finance working capital requirements. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are measurements that are commonly used by analysts and some investors in evaluating the performance and liquidity of companies such as us. In particular, we believe that it is useful to our analysts and investors to understand this relationship because it excludes transactions not related to our core cash operating activities. We believe that excluding these transactions allows investors to meaningfully trend and analyze the performance of our core cash operations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities or as alternatives to net income as indicators of operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. In evaluating our performance as measured by EBITDA, management recognizes and considers the limitations of this measurement. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our obligations for the payment of income taxes, interest expense or other obligations such as capital expenditures. Accordingly, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are only two of the measurements that management utilizes. Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

