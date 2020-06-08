Mind The Gap Launches Solution to Gap Year with LIFE READY Program as Students Defer College Due to Impact of COVID-19

NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind The Gap, a team of educators, parents, students and researchers who believe education has a purpose, one that helps others find success in the real world -- not just in school -- has officially launched the Mind The Gap LIFE READY Program. At a time of uncertainty due to the impact of COVID-19, high school graduates and those who have already matriculated at colleges across the country are working to make sound decisions on how to best approach the upcoming start of the 2020 college calendar year, with many deferring college admission. And, currently, the higher education system presents challenges to youths who graduate into the workforce burdened by student debt, lacking workplace and life skills, and reporting high levels of mental health concerns. The LIFE READY Program is a 15-week semester, empowering an online learning community that was developed to provide a journey of self-discovery and fill gaps in traditional higher education by giving its participants skills to find success through dedicated experts and resources.

"This pandemic has created a great deal of uncertainty for students who are clearly not going to be met with the full on-campus life experience; but yet, would still be paying the full price," says Abby Brody, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Mind The Gap. "We created the LIFE READY Program to approach the concept of a Gap year in a novel way, and not as a traditional year "off," but instead a step into the future, providing students with the skills that are not taught in school but are necessary for success in the real world. At the same time, LIFE READY will also allot time and provide tools for our 'Fellows' to dive into their personal development and life goals. As obvious as it seems today, this has never been done."

Research shows students who take a Gap year are 60% more likely to take their academics more seriously and know what they want to study and thus they stick to their majors while reporting a higher sense of self-awareness and feel "more mature" than their peers. Remarkably, 75% note that their Gap year played a substantial role in their first job placement. "The Gap year market in the United States up until now has mostly served the wealthy who capitalize on this clear advantage. We are changing that. The research is clear, all students would benefit from this time," says Abby.

The LIFE READY Program has been developed for those who have graduated high school in the last five years, and are looking to enrich their lives by investing in themselves. Our Fellows will be assigned a certified life coach through its MTG COACH program to receive personalized direction for their future path, and through the MTG LIFE HACKS curriculum they will learn a multitude of life skills currently not taught in school, such as digital organization and security, personal finance and the analysis of basic contracts. In addition, all Fellows will have the unique opportunity for career exploration through the MTG NEXT curriculum. LIFE READY graduates are confident, equipped, and ready to make their next move in the world -- and they trust themselves.

The initial LIFE READY Program semester will begin on September 8, 2020 and run through December 18th, 2020. To start, the LIFE READY Program will accept 30 groups referred to as "Tribes," each Tribe comprised of approximately 10 Fellows, designed to provide small-group and personalized development. The application process will officially open on Monday, June 8, 2020, and applicants can visit https://www.mtgnow.org for further details on requirements and costs.

MTG's LIFE READY Program will fill the void with an enriching semester that won't break the bank and will ultimately help students feel more prepared to take on the real world," adds Abby.

For more information on the LIFE READY Program and MTG's efforts to help today's students as they make future education decisions, visit https://www.mtgnow.org/ .

About Mind The Gap

Mind The Gap is a dedicated group of educators, parents, students, and researchers who believe education has a purpose, one that helps others find success in the real world -- not just in school. Currently, the higher education system is underserving the country's youth who are graduating into the workforce burdened by student debt, lacking workplace skills, and reporting higher levels of mental health concerns. Informed by the data sciences, the Mind The Gap team believes deeply in the "Gap" space. The research is clear. A "Gap" is an advantage and well-kept secret. Students who "Gap" prior to or during their higher education have a series of benefits that will serve as real-world differentiators. For more information on Mind The Gap, please visit https://www.mtgnow.org/.

