Mindbody and Blo Blow Dry Bar Execute Global Agreement

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced a global agreement with Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. Through this agreement, Blo utilizes Mindbody's technology to create a uniform experience across its 130 locations in America and Canada.

"Blo revolutionized the North American beauty market as the first to introduce the Blow Dry Bar concept and remains an undisputable market leader," said Josh McCarter, CEO of Mindbody. "We are proud to carry on our long-standing relationship with Blo as the brand's innovative strategy, consumer offerings and reputation continue to escalate across the globe."

Founded in 2007, Blo Blow Dry Bar's mission is to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities and orientations are welcomed, represented and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness.

Utilizing Mindbody's technology across all locations brings consistency across the brand for franchisees, consumers and employees.

"When simultaneously franchising over 130 locations that are servicing thousands of consumers, it is crucial to offer a cohesive experience across the brand. We are thrilled to work with Mindbody as their technology continues to serve as our reliable solution to offer uniformity for both employees and consumers," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar.

Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during and after their services. Blo Blow Dry Bar also offers makeup services from expert artists on-hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

About Mindbody

Mindbody is the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrated health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody to more easily find, engage, and transact with wellness providers in their local communities and around the world. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 130 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

