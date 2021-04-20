Mindbody and Epidemic Sound Announce Partnership to Soundtrack Fitness Experiences

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced a partnership to soundtrack fitness experiences with Epidemic Sound, the market leading platform for restriction-free music.

As a result of this agreement, fitness and wellness businesses on the Mindbody platform are eligible to access Epidemic Sound's library of over 35,000 high quality tracks for use in live, on-demand and streaming classes. Its music library is filled with a diverse selection of music composed by world-class musicians, studio professionals and emerging artists - and has selections for every class type from high tempo workouts to relaxing yoga and meditation.

"Fitness and wellness studios can face excessive costs and complex legalities when attempting to license music to pair with classes. Epidemic Sound removes that burden - allowing our customers to focus on what they do best - delivering memorable and impactful fitness and wellness experiences," said Jaimie Fucillo, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Mindbody. "The only platform of its kind that allows use across all class types - in-person, on-demand and live streaming - Epidemic Sound is an invaluable tool for studios as they navigate reopening and balance both live and virtual offerings."

"We want to make it as easy as possible for everyone to find the music they need to soundtrack their content and live experiences," said Ben Page, SVP Business Development at Epidemic Sound. "We're delighted to partner with Mindbody to empower their community with this, and simultaneously expand the reach of our music creators' tracks to potential new listeners and fans."



An Epidemic Sound commercial subscription includes unlimited downloads of tracks and sound effects, unlimited use in digital ads and across social media platforms, and the ability to search albums and playlists by genres, moods, activities, length and beats per minute (BPM) - a critical component for the fitness industry when choosing songs. Rights to music continue in perpetuity for the content created while under the Epidemic subscription.

Mindbody customers can sign up for a 30-day free trial and subscription rates are $49 USD per month, or $299 USD per year.

About Mindbody

Mindbody is the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrated health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody to more easily find, engage, and transact with wellness providers in their local communities and around the world. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

About Epidemic Sound

Epidemic Sound, the market leading platform for restriction-free music, is headquartered in Stockholm, heard around the globe and on a mission to soundtrack the world.



The company has democratized access to music for storytellers. Its innovative digital rights model paves the way for creators - everyone from YouTubers to small businesses to the world's largest brands - to use 'restriction-free music' to take their content to the next level, whilst simultaneously supporting the musicians it works with both financially and creatively.



The company was co-founded in 2009 and has offices in six major cities across the globe: Stockholm, New York, Los Angeles, Seoul, Hamburg and Amsterdam. Epidemic is backed by EQT, Blackstone Growth, Creandum, Atwater Capital and its Chairperson is Vania Schlogel, Managing Partner & Founder at Atwater Capital.

