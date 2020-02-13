Mindbody Executive Recognized for Advancing Gender Equality in the Workplace

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced that Michelle Berlin, Mindbody's senior vice president of People and Culture, was named to Fairygodboss' inaugural Gender Equality Superheroes list. The recognition identifies leading executives that have made an impact by spearheading the push for gender parity at their workplaces in 2019.

"I'm deeply honored and humbled to receive this recognition," said Berlin. "At Mindbody, we continue to look at creating impactful programs that lead to greater diversity and inclusion. As a global company, we believe in leading from the front and taking proactive steps to create an enriching and collaborative work environment."

In order to qualify for nomination, individuals needed to have actively changed something at their place of work that helped advance the gender equality movement during the past year.

In 2019, Mindbody launched a wellness inspired initiative called Female Connection Events where female team members network and connect while taking a wellness class, such as dance fitness, hot yoga or cardio kickboxing, among others. The events are designed to facilitate conversations regarding personal development and career growth, while connecting with Mindbody customers.

"Since her arrival at Mindbody three years ago, Michelle has consistently and effectively advanced the cause of gender equality in the workplace by championing diversity and inclusivity throughout the organization," said Rick Stollmeyer, Mindbody CEO and co-founder. "We value Michelle's sustained leadership in this area and are extremely grateful for her contributions."

Mindbody supports a variety of programs intended to advance gender equality and inclusivity in the workplace. The Women in Technology affinity group focuses on networking and supporting the professional development of women across the company, especially in highly technical roles, such as software engineering, quality assurance, and IT. The MBPride affinity group focuses on the LGBTQIA+ community, including supporting those who are transitioning.

"Michelle's commitment to gender equality is showcased by her dedication to create meaningful connections with women across Mindbody, her success in getting more women into leadership positions, and the Female Connection Events program she started in 2019 to further connect female colleagues outside of the office," said Romy Newman, President and co-founder of Fairygodboss. "She's a fantastic role model and we're proud to feature her as one of our superheroes this year."

Nominees were scored against an impact rubric with 19 nominees selected for inclusion in the 2019 Gender Equality Superheroes list.

