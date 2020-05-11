Mindbody Introduces Integrated Live Streaming for Wellness Businesses

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody , the world's leading technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced the launch of an integrated live streaming feature for fitness, beauty and wellness businesses. Live streaming is the latest feature to be introduced into Mindbody's Virtual Wellness Platform, which launched in April and is experiencing rapid adoption around the globe. The innovative platform was designed to enable the wellness businesses of the future to seamlessly integrate in-person and virtual experiences.

"Since its release just weeks ago, our customers have quickly embraced our Virtual Wellness Platform, with thousands of businesses offering hundreds of thousands of local and authentic wellness experiences digitally. This is on top of millions of other virtual wellness experiences our customers have delivered leveraging tools like Zoom, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook Live," said Rick Stollmeyer, co-founder and CEO of Mindbody. "Ultimately, those non-integrated platforms do not create community and do not provide wellness businesses with a scalable model. Our Virtual Wellness Platform integrates directly with Mindbody, giving practitioners and entrepreneurs the ability to create the sustainable, hybrid businesses that will be the new normal of wellness for decades to come."

Developed with decades of industry expertise and research in mind, Mindbody's Virtual Wellness Platform meets the specific needs of the wellness industry. The platform integrates seamlessly with Mindbody's turn-key CRM, scheduling, point of sale and e-commerce capabilities to incorporate an exclusive paywall and secure hosting link, removing the need for third-party streaming applications such as Zoom, and ensuring that the entire experience can be managed and executed from one place. Because of this fluid integration, businesses will now be able to offer hybrid memberships inclusive of both in-studio and virtual offerings.

The Virtual Wellness Platform also allows businesses to leverage the power of the Mindbody booking platform to reach the millions of wellness enthusiasts using the Mindbody app and Mindbody.io, engage clients with virtual-specific marketing automations and set promotions and deals for virtual experiences.

"People need wellness experiences now more than ever during the COVID-19 crisis," continued Stollmeyer. "It has been truly impressive to see our customers so quickly adapt to virtual offerings to help people live healthier, happier lives."

Consumers will now be able to book, pay for and experience virtual fitness classes and wellness services through one application.

Mindbody will employ its latest technology through a partnership with Men's Health and Women's Health to host the world's largest virtual workout relay – Relay for Relief – to benefit local fitness studios and United Way Worldwide's COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund. The virtual event, taking place May 15 – 16, will feature 24-hours of back-to-back streaming workouts led by top fitness trainers and influencers internationally.

Mindbody is the leading technology platform for the wellness industry. Fitness studios, salons, spas and integrated health centers – from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises – use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody to more easily find, engage and transact with wellness providers in their local communities. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com .

