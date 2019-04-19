MINDBODY Named to the Pacific Coast Business Times 2019 Central Coast Best Places to Work List

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MINDBODY, the leading technology platform for the fitness, beauty and wellness industries, today announced its selection to the Pacific Coast Business Times 2019 Central Coast Best Places to Work list. Winners were selected as a result of a survey which took into consideration work-life balance, career growth opportunities, effectiveness of management, and onsite amenities, among other criteria.

"This is a tremendous recognition and validates our ongoing efforts to create a unique and engaging work environment for all of our employees," said Michelle Berlin, Senior Vice President of People and Culture at MINDBODY. "We are proud to have developed a reputation as one of the area's more progressive workplaces and we will continue to foster our company culture with new initiatives and team member feedback."

Through the years, MINDBODY has shown continued commitment to the health and wellness of its employees through a variety of initiatives designed to address the seven dimensions of wellness: physical, emotional, intellectual, spiritual, environmental, social and occupational.

MINDBODY amenities and programs include: onsite day care and restaurant, free healthy snacks provided in all break rooms, mentorship program and wellness workshops covering a variety of topics, including health, stress, finances, volunteering and mindfulness. Benefits include monthly wellness allowances, onsite massage, free onsite fitness and wellness classes, matching retirement contributions, medical benefits and generous time off plans.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY is the leading technology platform for the fitness, beauty and wellness industries. Local entrepreneurs worldwide use MINDBODY's integrated software and payments platform to run, market and grow their businesses. Consumers use MINDBODY to more easily find, engage and transact with fitness, wellness and beauty providers in their local communities. For more information on how MINDBODY is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to fitness, beauty and wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

© 2019 MINDBODY, Inc. All rights reserved. MINDBODY, FitMetrix, Frederick, the Enso logo, the Booker logo and Connecting the World to Wellness are trademarks or registered trademarks of MINDBODY Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

SOURCE MINDBODY, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.mindbodyonline.com

