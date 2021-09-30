MINDCURE Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQX Best Market

Reinforces MINDCURE's financial integrity and provides greater visibility to U.S. Investors

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQX: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced proprietary technology and research for psychedelics, announced today that it has graduated from OTCQB Venture Market to now trade on the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX"), the highest tier of OTC Markets Group.

MINDCURE begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "MCURF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Receiving approval to trade on the OTCQX is an important milestone for MINDCURE, validating the outstanding efforts of our entire team to build a leading psychedelics company and to drive value for patients, therapists, clinics and shareholders," said Kelsey Ramsden, President & Chief Executive Officer of MINDCURE. "Trading on the OTCQX Market enhances the visibility of MINDCURE and our strategic growth objectives to a larger subset of the investment community, while increasing our share liquidity and capturing additional capital markets attention to facilitate our growth initiatives and deliver long-term shareholder value."

Michael Wolfe, Chief Financial Officer of MINDCURE stated: "The Company is focused on innovating mental health treatments that combine technology, data, and research to empower individuals in their mental wellness journey. Trading on the OTCQX will provide MINDCURE with broader access to capital, a wider investor base and ultimately drive value for our shareholders."

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

MINDCURE is a life sciences company focused on innovating and commercializing new ways to promote healing and improve mental health. The company is developing digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to support access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies globally. Learn more at mindcure.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, OTC Markets connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. OTC Markets enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about OTC Markets Group Inc., visit www.otcmarkets.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO

Phone: 1-888-593-8995

