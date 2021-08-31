MINDCURE Announces Financial Results for Fiscal 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced proprietary technology and research in psychedelics, today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended May 31, 2021. All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Business Highlights

Commenced the development of iSTRYM, the Company's digital therapeutics tool, a first-of-its-kind software application that will optimize the healing journey for both patients and clinicians — before, during, and after therapy sessions;

Submitted a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to cover various aspects of iSTRYM;

Commenced the first stage of manufacturing synthetic ibogaine;

Subsequent to year end, completed full chemical synthesis of ibogaine and filed two provisional patent applications in association with synthesis routes;

Made several additions to its senior management team and board of directors and retained a number of advisors;

Completed a strategic equity investment in ATMA Journey Centers Inc.; and,

Subsequent to year end, completed a strategic equity investment in Awakn Life Sciences Inc.

"MINDCURE's first full year of operations was full of outstanding accomplishments and highlighted by the successful completion of several milestones," said Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO of MINDCURE. "The strategy and infrastructure we have put in place over the past year positions the company well to continue the development and release of our digital therapeutics platform, iSTRYM, and to continue our research for psychedelics. The company's achievements could not have happened without the hard work and commitment of the entire MINDCURE team, our Board of Directors and our advisors. I would like to especially thank our investors for seeing and supporting the vision and execution at MINDCURE."

Financial Highlights

Raised net proceeds of $27.2 million through the issuances of common shares and the exercise of warrants and options;

through the issuances of common shares and the exercise of warrants and options; Cash and cash equivalents totalled $18.3 million as of May 31, 2021 ; and

as of ; and Net loss was $10.2 million for the year ended May 31, 2021 , comprised of non-cash operating expenses of $2.0 million and cash operating expenses of $8.1 million .

for the year ended , comprised of non-cash operating expenses of and cash operating expenses of . A copy of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended May 31, 2021 , and the related management's discussion and analysis are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

MINDCURE is a life sciences company focused on innovating and commercializing new ways to promote healing and improve mental health. The company is developing digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to support access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies globally. Learn more at mindcure.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO

Phone: 1-888-593-8995

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by management of MINDCURE, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the Canadian economy and MINDCURE's business, and the extent and duration of such impact; no change to laws or regulations that negatively affect MINDCURE's business; there will be a demand for MINDCURE's products in the future; no unanticipated expenses or costs arise; MINDCURE will be able to continue to identify products that make them ideal candidates for providing solutions for treating mental health; that iSTRYM will be developed, optimized and operate as contemplated within the psychedelics industry; that the Company will be effective in obtaining the patents applied for synthesizing ibogaine, or synthesizing ibogaine, or developing synthesized ibogaine for research, medical or commercial use; that MINDCURE will advance wellness worldwide; that iSTRYM will be brought to commercial deployment in the near term or otherwise or that it will reduce symptoms, improve quality of life, or support transformation and healing, or that the deployment may not occur at the scale or within the time frame contemplated.

Although MINDCURE has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information presented, there may be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements as no forward-looking information can be guaranteed.

Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and MINDCURE does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

