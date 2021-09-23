MINDCURE Signs Exclusive Digital Clinical Data Licensing Agreement with ATMA Journey Centers

MINDCURE to utilize patient data provided by ATMA to optimize iSTRYM, its digital therapeutics platform

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced proprietary technology and research in psychedelics, announced today an exclusive data licensing agreement with ATMA Journey Centers Inc. ("ATMA"), a pioneer in the psychedelic therapy industry and the first commercial company in Canada to legally treat a palliative patient with psychedelic-assisted therapy using psilocybin. This agreement is an extension to an existing partnership, whereby ATMA will grant MINDCURE an exclusive license to ATMA data from patients using the iSTRYM digital therapeutics software, with the intended goal of further optimizing the platform.

MINDCURE is positioning iSTRYM to be the industry's distribution network for science-based, evidence-backed protocols and AI (Artificial Intelligence) data systems. iSTRYM is a first-of-its-kind software application that optimizes the healing journey for patients and clinicians — before, during, and after therapy sessions. iSTRYM was built to shift the paradigm of care and access for psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, reducing the cost of care, improving patient outcomes, and providing a distribution network for psychedelic companies to distribute protocols. As a drug agnostic platform, iSTRYM was built to support not only any type of psychedelic molecule within a treatment protocol, but to support protocols which utilize existing drugs on the market or therapeutic protocols that might not need a drug at all, as in traditional talk therapy.

MINDCURE plans initially to service psychedelic clinics and to expand into integrated clinics, both traditional and psychedelic, and eventually to the broader mental health market. In August, the Company released the minimum viable product (MVP) version of iSTRYM into partner clinics across North America. MINDCURE plans to begin full commercial deployment in Q1 of 2022.

"We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with the team at ATMA. With data being a core component to refining iSTRYM, having access to ATMA's network of therapists and anonymized patient data will improve our ability to provide the tools, protocols, and treatments to therapists, and enable us to address a global mental health crisis in need of a solution," said Kelsey Ramsden, MINDCURE President and CEO. "ATMA's growing clinical footprint in Canada along with its recently inaugurated center in Costa Rica gives MINDCURE the opportunity to deploy iSTRYM, with the intended goal of optimizing treatments for its patients and to expose iSTRYM to the data necessary to build the platform into one trusted by therapists and patients around the world."

"Our partnership with ATMA is an exciting opportunity for MINDCURE to demonstrate the effectiveness of iSTRYM's treatment protocols and to identify those treatment components that are associated with optimal client outcomes. This is at the core of what we have built iSTRYM to do," said Ty Tashiro, MINDCURE Senior Translational & Psychometric Architect. "This particular collaboration will allow us to deploy iSTRYM's multifaceted assessment capabilities, including biometrics, natural language processing and unique psychometrics, to create a responsive, personalized treatment experience."

"We look forward to helping MINDCURE develop iSTRYM into the leading digital therapeutics platform for therapists conducting psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy," said David Harder, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of ATMA. "Real data from patients will further strengthen and improve the protocols we use and the effectiveness of treatments we deliver at our Journey Centers."

In related news, MINDCURE successfully launched the minimum viable product (MVP) of iSTRYM on August 26, 2021. The Company is on track to expand into over ten clinics across Canada and the U.S. within the MVP beta testing program in Q4 2021.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

MINDCURE is a life sciences company focused on innovating and commercializing new ways to promote healing and improve mental health. The Company is developing digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to support access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies globally. Learn more at mindcure.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About ATMA Journey Centers Inc.

ATMA is a private healthcare company with the mission of delivering effective and innovative healing and transformative experiences that awaken the inner healer and promote a deeper connection with the self, with others, and with the beauty of the world. A pioneer in the psychedelic therapy industry, ATMA is building a global network of psychedelic therapy clinics. ATMA was the first private sector service provider in Canada to announce conducting legal psychedelic-assisted therapy for a palliative care patient under the approval of Health Canada's section 56(1) exemption. Its team collectively has over 100 years of experience in the disciplines of medicine work, integration, therapy and personal development.

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by management of MINDCURE, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the Canadian economy and MINDCURE's business, and the extent and duration of such impact; no change to laws or regulations that negatively affect MINDCURE's business; there will be a demand for MINDCURE's products in the future; no unanticipated expenses or costs arise; MINDCURE will be able to continue to identify products that make them ideal candidates for providing solutions for treating mental health; that iSTRYM will be developed, optimized and operate as contemplated within the psychedelics industry; that the Company will be effective in obtaining the patents applied for synthesizing ibogaine, or synthesizing ibogaine, or developing synthesized ibogaine for research, medical or commercial use; that MINDCURE will advance wellness worldwide; that iSTRYM will be brought to commercial deployment in the near term or otherwise or that it will reduce symptoms, improve quality of life, or support transformation and healing, or that the deployment may not occur at the scale or within the time frame contemplated; or that ATMA's anonymized patient data will further optimize the iSTRYM platform or will improve MINDCURE's ability to provide the tools, protocols, and treatments to therapists.

Although MINDCURE has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information presented, there may be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements as no forward-looking information can be guaranteed.

Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and MINDCURE does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

