Mindfulness Center at Brown University and Caritas Smile Collaborate to Bring Stress Reduction & Mindfulness Courses to the Latino Community in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caritas Smile , a nonprofit dedicated to empowering women and children in the U.S. and developing countries in collaboration with the The Mindfulness Center at Brown University is making waves as it hosts a meet and greet reception at TROOP, PVD on 60 Valley Street in Providence, RI titled, THE POWER OF THE MIND, on May 9th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Community leaders, health and wellness practitioners along with the locals are encouraged to attend to network with practitioners and learn about upcoming Spanish language courses that focus on Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction Program (MBSR). Special guest, Zayda Vallejo, Senior Certified, Mindfulness - based Stress Reduction Instructor will be meeting with attendees and offering tips on stress reduction starting at 5:00 p.m. on May 9th at Troop PVD. This event will be bilingual and is FREE and open to the public but RSVP is required. Reserve your spot at Eventbrite.

Mindfulness Networking Event The Power of the Mind

The Mindfulness Center at Brown will also offer its FIRST Mindfulness course taught in Spanish on May 13 online and an in person course on May 15 to help educate and increase self awareness, emotional and attention regulations and help reduce anxiety, depression and chronic pain. The courses has limited seating and people who are interested in practicing their Spanish while learning Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction techniques are encouraged to attend.

ABOUT: Caritas Smile is unique among charities in that it operates programs both domestically and internationally, in a manner that is both intended to be interrelated and mutually reinforcing. The overarching mandate is to help children and women fulfill their potential to be agents of change. Typically, most organizations would serve primarily a domestic or international mandate. Caritas Smile serves both.

Caritas Smile is a 501(c)(3) charity dedicated to empowering, educating, women and children worldwide. Caritas Smile provides comprehensive programs for social entrepreneurship, service learning and active citizenship. The Take a Trip Change a Life Impact Tour program inspires travelers to engage with local communities while learning a new language and culture first hand.

The mission of Caritas Smile is to INSPIRE, EDUCATE, and EMPOWER women and children worldwide.

