Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market Size to Grow by USD 1.12 Bn, Increase in Mental Illness to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market by End-user (individual and corporate) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the mindfulness meditation apps market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.12 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market 2022-2026

Market Driver: An increase in mental illness is driving the growth of the market. Some of the common mental illnesses include anxiety, depression, and insomnia. If these illnesses are not addressed on time, they can have a negative impact on physical health and result in chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and cancer. However, the awareness about leading a healthy lifestyle is increasing. Companies are incorporating wellness programs to reduce work-related stress among employees. They are focusing on vacation policies to reduce stress among employees. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), productivity losses for employers caused by the absenteeism of employees at work are USD 225.8 billion each year. Thus, the growing awareness about mental health and the rising use of mindfulness meditation apps are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

anxiety, depression, and insomnia. If these illnesses are not addressed on time, they can have a negative impact on physical health and result in chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and cancer. However, the awareness about leading a healthy lifestyle is increasing. Companies are incorporating wellness programs to reduce work-related stress among employees. They are focusing on vacation policies to reduce stress among employees. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), productivity losses for employers caused by the absenteeism of employees at work are each year. Thus, the growing awareness about mental health and the rising use of mindfulness meditation apps are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period. Market Challenge: The need to comply with regulations is challenging the mindfulness meditation apps market growth. The adoption of mobile apps is increasing significantly across the world. Mobile apps record, track, transmit and analyze users' data. Stringent security measures should be implemented to prevent the leakage of confidential information. Thus, data security has become important for mindfulness meditation apps, which store the private health and financial information of individuals. The increasing number of regulations will hinder the development of new mobile apps. Thus, regulatory challenges will impede the growth of the global mindfulness meditation apps market during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, View our FREE PDF Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

By platform, iOS will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. An increase in mental illness and the rise in the number of cases of mood disorders have encouraged end-users to adopt mindfulness meditation apps. This, in turn, will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the mindfulness meditation apps market in North America.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report

Some Companies Mentioned

Aura

Calm.com Inc.

CBZ Village des Pruniers

Headspace Inc.

Inner Explorer

Insight Network Inc.

Meditation Moments BV

MindApps AB

Portal Labs Ltd.

Simple Habit Inc.

Smiling Mind Pty Ltd.

Ten Percent Happier Inc.

UCLA Health

Waking Up LLC

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

Recipe Apps Market by End-user, Product type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (Android and iOS), product type (free users and paid users), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The recipe apps market share growth by the Android segment will be significant.

Fitness App Market by Gender, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (lifestyle monitoring, health monitoring, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). 33% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The fitness app market share growth by the female segment will be significant.

Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aura, Calm.com Inc., CBZ Village des Pruniers, Headspace Inc., Inner Explorer, Insight Network Inc., Meditation Moments BV, MindApps AB, Portal Labs Ltd., Simple Habit Inc., Smiling Mind Pty Ltd., Ten Percent Happier Inc., UCLA Health, and Waking Up LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Platform

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Platform - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Platform



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Platform

5.3 Android - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Android - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Android - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Android - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Android - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 iOS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on iOS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on iOS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on iOS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on iOS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Platform ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Individual - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Individual - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Individual - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Individual - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Individual - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Calm.com Inc.

Exhibit 107: Calm.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Calm.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Calm.com Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Headspace Inc.

Exhibit 110: Headspace Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Headspace Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Headspace Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Inner Explorer

Exhibit 113: Inner Explorer - Overview



Exhibit 114: Inner Explorer - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Inner Explorer - Key offerings

11.6 Insight Network Inc.

Exhibit 116: Insight Network Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Insight Network Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Meditation Moments BV

Exhibit 118: Meditation Moments BV - Overview



Exhibit 119: Meditation Moments BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Meditation Moments BV - Key offerings

11.8 MindApps AB

Exhibit 121: MindApps AB - Overview



Exhibit 122: MindApps AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: MindApps AB - Key offerings

11.9 Portal Labs Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Portal Labs Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Portal Labs Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Portal Labs Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 Simple Habit Inc.

Exhibit 127: Simple Habit Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Simple Habit Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Simple Habit Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Smiling Mind Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Smiling Mind Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Smiling Mind Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Smiling Mind Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 Ten Percent Happier Inc.

Exhibit 133: Ten Percent Happier Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Ten Percent Happier Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Ten Percent Happier Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio