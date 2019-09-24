Mindgruve Named To Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies List

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindgruve ranked NO. 71 on the first-ever Adweek 100: Fast Growing Agencies list. The Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies honor the organizations large and small from all over the world whose industry presence is on the rise. Accepting entries from every agency category and type, this distinction is awarded to those agencies that have achieved exceptional growth over the past three years.

"I am thrilled to announce this year's class of the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies and to acknowledge their innovation and growth," says Jeffrey Litvack, Adweek's Chief Executive Officer. "The financial success of these firms reflects the continued opportunity for client-focused businesses that serve the needs of brand marketing teams and build true partnerships."

Founded in 2001, Mindgruve operates with the simple philosophy of "creating groundbreaking work that helps brands drive business growth." Over the years the agency has evolved into a global, independent marketing agency that offers a wide range of services including research, strategy, creative, media, website development and data science.

"We're led by teams of strategists, creatives, media experts, data scientists and engineers who are laser-focused on driving value to our world-class clientele," says Chad Robley, Mindgruve CEO and founder. "Our in-house, integrated capabilities allow us to collaborate and optimize marketing efforts at the speed of business, which is what truly differentiates us."

Mindgruve continues to grow and expand its client roster across a variety of industries such as CPG, apparel, retail, healthcare, technology and finance. Recent new business wins include Victorinox Swiss Army , PCA Skin , SkullCandy , Boot Barn and Laurel Road , among others.

About Mindgruve

We are a global, independent marketing agency comprised of strategists, creatives, media experts, data scientists and engineers from around the world driven by one common purpose — create groundbreaking work that helps brands drive business growth. For more information, visit https://mindgruve.com/ .

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mindgruve

Twitter: @mindgruve

Instagram: @mindgruve

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindgruve/

SOURCE Mindgruve

Related Links

https://mindgruve.com/

