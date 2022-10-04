MindHandle Partners with Nothing Bundt Cakes for National Employment Recruiting Campaign

Nothing Bundt Cakes Spotlights Team Members and Debuts "Joy is the Job"

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MindHandle, an employment branding agency that focuses on recruiting, retention, and engagement for large businesses, is announcing its partnership with Nothing Bundt Cakes and the launch of its recruiting campaign, which celebrates Team Members' philosophy of joy. The overall objective is to leverage MindHandle's expertise to help creatively fill company-wide roles for more than 450 bakeries across the U.S. and Canada.

"We are pleased to create a people-centric recruiting campaign for Nothing Bundt Cakes that reinforces the company's sweet perks, yet showcases how candidates can foster a true career journey in a fun and joyful working environment," said Eric Harris, CEO of MindHandle. "Through multiple marketing and advertising touchpoints, our collaboration with Nothing Bundt Cakes illustrates the opportunities the company provides for imaginative people who like to bake, frost, lead and more."

MindHandle partners with Nothing Bundt Cakes to launch its nationwide recruiting campaign. Tweet this

MindHandle developed a series of dynamic portrait ads featuring management and hourly positions available at the company that are some of the most difficult to find and fill. These disruptive ads target candidates that are looking for a place to "Be the Joy" in an exciting work environment. The digital ads will be posted on CareerPlug, Indeed, and social channels to drive interest and online applicants to fill 'Heart of the House' positions, which are operationally imperative roles.

"MindHandle brought our joy-filled brand personality to life in our recruiting efforts with inspired, attention grabbing headlines such as 'Get Your Frost On' and 'Dishing out Joy,'" said Julie Klinger, Chief Operating Officer of Nothing Bundt Cakes. "The team creatively handcrafted our recruiting ads, which perfectly capture what makes working at Nothing Bundt Cakes so sweet as our business continues to grow nationwide."

Nothing Bundt Cakes makes it a priority to target and secure talented and passionate Team Member hourly positions. MindHandle developed In Bakery posters and digital ads to help all owners attract the right employees, create a sense of family culture, and truly flourish in the joyful working environment that Nothing Bundt Cakes embodies.

"Our intention is that these ads cut through the "now-hiring" clutter and remind applicants what they love about themselves and how they can thrive at Nothing Bundt Cakes, a company with an incredibly positive brand image," said Amanda Driggers, President of MindHandle. "Businesses with reputable brands and a positive image receive 50% more qualified applicants according to a survey by Finances Online. It's through these ads that we bring the brand image to life to potential employees."

"Having a sense of purpose — the why behind the what — helps employees feel like they're doing something meaningful, which is exactly what Nothing Bundt Cakes is focusing communicating – the why, the joy and the passion behind their work," added Driggers.

Nothing Bundt Cakes launched the Employee Recruiting Campaign to focus on elevating the experience as an hourly employee across its 450 U.S. and Canada locations.

ABOUT MINDHANDLE

MindHandle is a Dallas-based employment branding agency that helps companies with large, distributed workforces attract, engage, and retain top performing employees. The company crafts compelling brand stories that employees connect with, resulting in better vision, corporate alignment, brand value, and business growth. The company was created by senior leaders with experience spanning creative, technology, corporate marketing, employee engagement and training.

SOURCE MindHandle