MindHeart Lab, Maker of the EduPal Robot, Donates Robot for Autism at 'Denim, Diamonds & Stars'

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MindHeart Lab ("MindHeart" or the "Company"), the maker of the EduPal Robot for children with autism, is excited to announce that it recently donated a limited edition EduPal robot as part of an auction associated with Autism Care Today's annual star-studded "Denim, Diamonds & Stars Gala" event.

MindHeart Lab Robotics

Tony Meador, MindHeart Founder and CEO, remarked, "The EduPal team was thrilled to participate in the gala event as part of a truly remarkable community of autism advocates. Our entire co-founding team is deeply passionate about making a difference in the lives of families affected by autism and we are working closely with families in developing a fully customizable robot pal."

Actress and autism advocate Erin Murphy won the limited edition EduPal robot as part of the gala auction in which all proceeds will go to providing services and grants to families affected by autism. Murphy was honored at the gala with the "Golden Cowgirl Award" for her nearly two decades of autism advocacy, including her time spent teaching at Actors for Autism and volunteering at therapeutic riding programs. Erin Murphy is perhaps best known in the entertainment world for her role as Tabitha in the acclaimed television series Bewitched.

Dr. Maureen Dunne, Co-founder at MindHeart, commented, "We consider our greatest accomplishment so far to be the impact EduPal has already had in the lives of individuals and families impacted by autism, even though we have only released a limited version of the EduPal platform." Dunne, a Rhodes Scholar and Oxford PhD, also recently spearheaded the Autism and Innovation Initiative funded by the Discovery Partners Institute and has been a lifelong advocate for individuals impacted by ASD.

Cathy Schwallie Farmer, Co-Founder at MindHeart, called Murphy "an inspiration to the autism community," adding that "the MindHeart team has learned so much from listening to the families we serve as they have helped us identify and validate new features that address gaps in the marketplace." Farmer, a former Chief of Staff IT at Kaiser Permanente, has two brothers with autism and is a board director for the Organization for Autism Research (OAR).

Dr. Dunne continued, "As we upgrade the EduPal Robot and integrate new features, we will continue to enjoy the process of working with families in the autism community, including advocates like Erin. The kids and parents continue to inspire us each day, and we are already working on advanced next-generation functionality that we believe will represent a true game-changer for families like hers."

The 14th Annual Demin, Diamonds and Stars Gala took place on October 6 at the Four Seasons Westlake Village. The annual gala brings together autism experts, celebrities, parents and advocates to raise funds in pursuit of furthering family access to support, treatment and scholarship funds for autism.

Media contact:

Caroline Bruderer

PR@mindheartlab.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

MindHeart Lab Robotics

EduPal Robot

SOURCE MindHeart Lab Robotics

Related Links

https://mindheartlab.com

