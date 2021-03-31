MindMaze to Co-Host Virtual Symposium on Next Generation Virtual Neurorehabilitation and Neurorestoration Technologies at ASNR on April 6, 2021

MindMaze's Head of Digital Therapeutics, Naveed Ejaz, PhD, will host the symposium titled, " Virtual Rehabilitation, Exergames and Telerehabilitation: Untangling Terminology, Evidence, Efficacy and Application to Practice. " He will be joined by multidisciplinary experts including:

, MD, Professor of Clinical Neurology and Neurorehabilitation at UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology and a consultant neurologist at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery David Putrino , PhD, Director of Rehabilitation Innovation, Mt. Sinai Health System and Assistant Professor of Rehabilitation Medicine, Mt. Sinai Icahn School of Medicine

, MBBS, Associate Professor of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and Vice Chair for Research, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Judith Deutch, PhD, Professor of Physical Therapy, Department of Rehabilitation & Movement Sciences at Rutgers University and an expert on implementing virtual environments and serious games in neurological physical therapy

, PT, Director of Clinical Research at Georgia Institute of Technology

Trisha Kesar, Associate Professor, Division of Physical Therapy, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine

, PhD, Professor, McGill University's School of Medicine & Health Sciences and President of the International Society for Motor Control

Sangheetha Madhavan, PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Physical Therapy, and Director of the Brain Plasticity Laboratory, University of Illinois at Chicago

The symposium will include discussion of:

The state of telerehabilitation and exergaming in neurorehabilitation

The advances and effectiveness of treatment delivery platforms including virtual reality (VR) and exergame technologies

Real world insights on exergames' impact on stroke recovery and how to integrate telerehabilitation into clinical practice

Insight into the rationale, design, development, testing and results of novel exergames, serious games and tele-rehabilitation systems

Virtual event details and registration

The symposium will be webcast beginning at 12:00 pm ET Tuesday April 6, 2021 and may be accessed by registering here.

About MindMaze

MindMaze is a global leader in brain technology with a mission to accelerate humanity's ability to recover, learn and adapt. With over a decade of work at the intersection of neuroscience, biosensing, and engineering, mixed reality and artificial intelligence, the company is at the forefront of building innovative neurotechnology that will empower the next generation of human-machine interfaces. Its healthcare division is addressing some of the most challenging problems in neurology, including stroke, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, by creating THE only universal platform for brain health. MindMaze's pioneering FDA cleared and CE marked digital neurotherapeutics accelerate patients' recovery from various neurological conditions. MindMaze Labs is the company's R&D division tasked with bringing ground-breaking neuroscience to everyday life. Founded in 2012 by Tej Tadi, PhD. MindMaze's Chief Executive Officer, the Company has been valued at over $1 billion and has offices in Lausanne, Baltimore, London, Paris and Mumbai. Learn more at mindmaze.com .

