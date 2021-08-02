MindMics Announces Results from a Clinical Trial of Revolutionary Earbuds Technology -- In-ear Infrasonic Hemodynography - to Achieve Cardiac Arrhythmia Assessment beyond that of ECG

Results Presented at the Heart Rhythm Society Meeting in Boston, July 30, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MindMics, Inc. reported results from the clinical trial of revolutionary earbuds that make use of a new technology -- in-ear infrasonic hemodynography (IH) - for the monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias, resulting in insights beyond those that have been possible with state-of-the-art ECG monitoring. These results were presented at the Heart Rhythm Society meeting in Boston, July 30, 2021.

Detailed Description of Clinical Trial and Results

The clinical trial for recruiting atrial fibrillation (AF) patients was approved by the institutional review board of The University of South Carolina School of Medicine. Sinus Rhythm (SR) subjects were recruited in a separate study approved by the New England institutional review board. Synchronized MindMics In-ear Infrasonic Hemodynography (IH) data and ECG were simultaneously recorded from 15 patients in AF and 15 in SR for 20 minutes. Recruited AF patients were between the ages of 45 years and 90 years and showed a variety of arrhythmias. Subjects for sinus rhythm were healthy individuals between the ages of 25 and 73.

An oral presentation titled "MindMics: In-ear Infrasonic Hemodynography For Cardiac Arrhythmia Assessment Beyond ECG" was given at the Heart Rhythm Society 2021 Annual Meeting: Bringing the World of EP (Electrophysiology) Together on July 28-31. Key reported results include:

MindMics In-ear Infrasonic Hemodynography (IH) accurately measures Interbeat intervals for diverse cardiac rhythms and heart rates with an accuracy identical to ECG (R=0.99).

Additionally, IH provides insights on associated hemodynamics not accessible with ECG.

The combination of precise determination of interbeat intervals and hemodynamics offers a unique source of robust data to develop algorithms for passive arrhythmia detection beyond the capabilities of gold standard ECG applicable to a broad population. This can also allow everyday users to improve their health and wellness with beat-to-beat biofeedback with precision that does not exist in the market today.

This confirms that the MindMics technology can offer a more accurate measurement in many use cases where digital health is taking the lead.

"I would like to thank Dr. Francis Roosevelt Gilliam III and his colleagues at Palmetto Health USC Medical for designing and successfully completing this trial study despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Cardiac rhythms are an indicator of conditions ranging from stress to fatal health complications that can lead to stroke. MindMics proprietary technology embedded into earbuds has the potential to allow for precision monitoring that could be available to everyone in a wearable form. The results of this study support this potential," said Anna Barnacka, Ph.D., President and CEO of MindMics. "We are particularly pleased that MindMics can measure the time between heartbeats just as well as the gold standard ECG - even for heart rhythms as complex as atrial fibrillation. We are also thrilled that the story does not end there, as the data reveals that, in addition, MindMics earbuds provide a more comprehensive view on every heartbeat by showing insights on associated hemodynamics not observable with an ECG. We believe that MindMics is a unique next-generation health-and-wellness technology: real-time medical-grade bio tracking delivered in an earbud." Charles R. Bridges, M.D., Sc.D., Chief Medical Advisor of MindMics commented: "MindMics earbuds are positioned equidistant from the heart and the brain allowing unparalleled, precise and critical data to assess the functioning of both organs in asymptomatic subjects and insights unavailable using any other wearable technology on earth".

Note: The use of MindMics for cardiac arrhythmias is investigational. The safety and effectiveness for this purpose has not been reviewed by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About Cardiac Arrhythmias

Heart rhythm problems (heart/cardiac arrhythmias) occur when the electrical impulses that coordinate heartbeats don't work properly, causing the heart to beat too fast, too slow or irregularly. Many heart arrhythmias are harmless. However, if they are highly irregular or result from a weak or damaged heart, arrhythmias can cause severe and potentially fatal complications. There are several types of arrhythmia. The most prevalent clinical arrhythmia is atrial fibrillation (AF or AFib), which is projected to affect about 12.1 million Americans by 20301 and has been associated with increased risks for stroke, hospitalization and early death. In many patients, AF is not detected until the occurrence of a serious complication, such as a stroke. Early detection and treatment of AF can be critical. In general, heart failure and diseases are some of the top causes of death.

About MindMics

MindMics is a technology start-up focused on delivering actionable health monitoring for all. Invented by Harvard-Smithsonian astrophysicist Dr Anna Barnacka, MindMics succeeds where traditional wearable biofeedback devices fall short.

Delivered through earbuds similar to what millions of people wear every day, MindMics uses intravascular sound waves (<20Hz) in the ear canal to capture clinical-grade, high-definition heartbeat information (the time between beats, similar to what an ECG measures) and additional cardiac functions. This provides a more complete picture of your working heart.

The global MindMics team brings deep expertise in data science and product development to enhance the lives of millions searching for a better way to improve their health and realize their full potential.

