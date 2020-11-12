Mindray North America Awarded Vizient Pediatric Program Supplier Contract in the Ultrasound Category

Vizient believes in empowering members to deliver exceptional, cost-effective care at every turn; and Mindray's mission to advance medical technologies to make healthcare more accessible provides an organic symbiosis.

"At Mindray, we are continually searching for meaningful collaborations that align with our vision of better healthcare for all," said Wayne Quinn, President of Mindray North America. "Vizient believes in empowering members to deliver exceptional, cost-effective care at every turn; and our mission to advance medical technologies to make healthcare more accessible provides an organic symbiosis. We are extremely proud of this agreement and excited to provide a new group of clinicians with access to leading-edge ultrasound solutions."

Vizient represents a diverse membership base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume.

The Resona 7 Advantage

Enabled by ZONE Sonography® Technology+ (ZST+), the System's Advanced Acoustic AcquisitionTM uses large zones to acquire 90 percent more ultrasound data, at speeds up to 10 times faster than conventional systems, enabling faster frame rates. These fast rates, coupled with precise color sensitivity without flash artifact, can improve scanning efficiencies with the most restless pediatric patients.

With second-generation Ultra-Wideband Non-Linear (UWN+) contrast enhanced ultrasound (CEUS), the Resona 7 System's proprietary method of signal processing allows clinicians to use less contrast media without sacrificing bubble longevity, image uniformity or contrast, and temporal resolution. UWN+ CEUS can quickly be deployed for immediate results and reduce the need for radiation modalities for pediatric vesico-ureteral scans and assessment of focal liver disease.

Total Recall Imaging™ can be a game-changer when pediatric patients have a tough time lying still or time is of the essence. This powerful software allows users to return to the saved study to manipulate images and clips or add annotations and calculations, reducing anxiety while still providing the necessary exam documentation.

Mindray's innovative ultrasound solutions come equipped with industry-leading investment protection. Five years of software updates keep ultrasound machines on the forefront of imaging performance. These updates, combined with a five-year warranty, provide partners continuous reassurance that their Resona 7 Ultrasound will be the system they can depend on for years to come.

This comprehensive suite of advanced imaging technologies is easy to incorporate into the ultrasound workflow and provides the needed details for confident answers for referring physicians and anxious parents. Ultrasound is the imaging modality of choice for safe diagnosis and treatment in pediatric radiology.

About Mindray

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of life-saving tools across three primary business segments: medical imaging, patient monitoring and life support, and in-vitro diagnostics. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in San Jose, California, with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com.

