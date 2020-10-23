Mindray's New Point of Care Ultrasound System Redefines What's Possible

"Since its founding, Mindray has been dedicated to developing innovative and accessible ultrasound solutions for the point of care environment," said Wayne Quinn, President of Mindray North America. "Given the continuous evolution of the healthcare industry as a whole, and the ongoing fight against COVID-19, we are proud to be able to provide state-of-the-art solutions like the ME8 that address the pressing challenges of today, while supporting our partners' long-term goals."

The ME8 Ultrasound System has been thoughtfully designed to overcome the obstacles clinicians face in today's challenging healthcare environments. With a sealed user interface for ease of cleaning and disinfection and revolutionary software-based ZONE Sonography® Technology+, the ME8 Ultrasound System combines best-in-class image quality with an intuitive and customizable user experience to help ensure reliable and efficient diagnosis during the most challenging exams.

Using AI-powered smart tools (Smart B-Line, Smart VTI, Smart IVC), this portable ultrasound system can help assess volume status and fluid responsiveness in critically ill patients. With groundbreaking technologies like eSpacial NaviTM and iNeedle+TM, the ME8 offers the most advanced suite of needle guidance and enhancement technologies. Additionally, when used with the U-bank, the System provides up to eight hours of battery life allowing for all-day scanning.

"As point of care ultrasound continues to break through barriers in a variety of clinical settings, it is our responsibility here at Mindray to continue to push ultrasound technology forward," said Maher Elhihi, Director of Marketing, Ultrasound. "At the end of the day, our goal is to provide greater access to leading-edge imaging technologies that enable better patient care, and we are confident that the ME8 System addresses these evolving needs."

Through innovative solutions like the ME8 Ultrasound System, Mindray continues to drive its mission forward, advancing medical technologies to make healthcare more accessible. Click here to watch the launch event.

About Mindray

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of life-saving tools across three primary business segments: medical imaging, patient monitoring and life support, and in-vitro diagnostics. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in San Jose, California, with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com.

