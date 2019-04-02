MindSciences Launches DrJud Brand for Smoking, Unhealthy Eating and Anxiety

WORCESTER, Mass., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MindSciences, the leader in evidence-based habit change apps, launched its new consumer-facing identity and portal today, DrJud.com. Going forward, the company's products, information and public health campaigns will be centralized around the DrJud® brand. For more information, see: drjud.com.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8521851-mindsciences-drjud-health-app/

(PRNewsfoto/MindSciences, Inc.)

Announcing the new brand, MindSciences CEO Mark Mitchnick said, "Our company was founded by Dr. Jud Brewer, one of the world's leading experts on addiction medicine, neuroscience and habit change. Dr. Brewer's research spurred the development of our three apps, which are aimed at some of today's biggest health challenges: smoking, dysfunctional eating and anxiety. Until now, the apps have been marketed separately. Today's launch brings all of our newly updated products and information to one easily accessed hub."

The company's apps are built on over a decade of research, $11 million in funding and the experiences of thousands of users both in clinical trials and real-world use. All three DrJud apps, "Unwinding Anxiety" for anxiety/stress reduction, "Eat Right Now" for dysfunctional eating, and "To Quit" for smoking cessation have been clinically proven effective.

"My goal has always been to provide evidence-based health solutions to as many people as possible," said Dr. Brewer. "The issues we tackle are very difficult for people and on top of that, they often feel stigmatized. The truth, however, is that these are common problems and many if not most of us have struggled with them at one time or another. In fact, we refer to them as everyday addictions because they are so ubiquitous. After about 20 years of research, we have a strong scientific foundation for why these everyday addictions form, and how to put effective treatment literally in peoples' hands in a way that is accessible and pragmatic. We believe the DrJud platform will be a welcoming entry point to those seeking to make sustainable improvements in their lives."

In the US alone, an estimated 40 million adults experience anxiety disorder and cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable disease and death, accounting for 1 in 5 deaths each year.

Binge eating is the most common eating disorder and affects millions more people than are formally diagnosed. The ongoing impact of these health challenges underscores the need for more innovative, accessible and effective tools to help people overcome them.

DrJud's near term plans include an accredited video series to educate primary care clinicians on habit formation and practical evidence-based habit change methods and a scholarship initiative to ensure the apps are accessible to all, independent of their financial circumstances.

About Dr. Jud Brewer:

Dr. Jud Brewer is the lead scientist at Dr.Jud a recognized expert in mindfulness who has appeared on 60 Minutes , gave one of the most-viewed TED Talks of 2016, and has been interviewed for pieces in the Chicago Tribune , the Washington Post and The New York Times . A neuroscientist and psychiatrist, he has used more than 20 years of clinical trials to create three smartphone apps that hack into the brain's habit loop through mindfulness techniques to encourage behavior change. He is currently the Director of Research and Innovation at the Mindfulness Center at the School of Medicine at Brown University and the Founder of the DrJud brand (formerly MindSciences).

About DrJud, a MindSciences brand:

Dr.Jud helps individuals break habit loops and change behavior through evidence-based digital therapeutics for overeating, anxiety and smoking cessation. Developed by Dr. Jud Brewer, the company offers a suite of three digital therapeutics apps that use mindfulness learning techniques to manage addictions, cravings and behavior. See drjud.com for more information.

For more information contact: press@mindsciences.com

SOURCE MindSciences, Inc.