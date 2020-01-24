Mindshare Is MediaPost's Media Agency of the Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaPost awarded Mindshare, the global media agency network that is part of WPP, one of its highest honors: Media Agency of the Year. In the annual Agency of the Year awards, MediaPost celebrates the best in class of the advertising industry, honoring the companies that demonstrate the best vision, innovation, and industry leadership. As part of that, Mindshare was honored at a special awards ceremony in New York on January 23.

One component of Mindshare's win was the success of the NeuroLab, launched in 2019 to measure second-by-second, non-conscious neurological responses to brand stories and media. Mindshare's NeuroLab helps clients pressure test different ideas and strategies, as well as bust long-held industry myths around marketing and media. This is accomplished by medical-grade EEG (electroencephalogram) and GSR (galvanic skin response) technology. In fact, the NeuroLab is also used as part of Mindshare's sound consultancy, helping brands build their own unique audio DNA and sonic strategies.

But while the innovation, vision, and industry leadership of the NeuroLab was a key part of the agency's win, as MediaPost puts it, "…it is part of a broader mandate and culture being fostered by Gerhart, all of which falls under a unique philosophy the agency dubs 'provocation with purpose.'"

"We have a real opportunity to ensure that our provocation drives meaning for our clients, and the industry at large, instead of just taking risks or pushing on the status quo," says Adam Gerhart, CEO, Mindshare USA. "We're thrilled and beyond honored for Mindshare to be recognized with this honor. It's a testament to the terrific work our people do every day, and the way they raise the bar for every new idea."

Among other things, the agency's run towards disruption has yielded other programs and tools such as Media Dystopia (Mindshare's futuristic series that imagines the potential fates of media), Synapse (a real-time sales forecasting tool that helps mitigate risk for brands), #ChangeTheBrief (an incubator for media ideas to fight the global climate crisis), and more. It has also led to one of the agency's strongest new business years to date.

The MediaPost win also comes on the heels of numerous other honors for Mindshare. Over the past year, Mindshare has been awarded Cannes Lions' Media Network of the Year, MMA's Global Mobile Agency of the Year, Festival of Media Global's Network of the Year, and the most awarded media agency at Adweek's Media Plan of the Year. In addition, the agency has been recognized with other top industry honors at The Drum's Digital Trading Awards, The Effies, the WPP'ed Cream Awards, and more.

To read more about Mindshare's win, and in particular, the work of the NeuroLab, check out the MediaPost feature here.

