Mindshare Wins Campaign US Media Agency of the Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Campaign US awarded Mindshare, the global media agency network that is part of WPP, one of its highest honors: Media Agency of the Year. Now in its second year, the Campaign US Agency of the Year Awards celebrate the best-in-class agencies that are creating meaningful and relevant work for their clients, driving business results and contributing to the wider industry or world. As part of that, Campaign profiled some of Mindshare's successes, and honored the agency at a virtual awards ceremony last week.

"As we look to elevate the role media can play in not only client success but advancing the needs of the world around us, we are honored to be recognized by Campaign in this way," says Adam Gerhart, Global CEO, Mindshare. "And most importantly, I am so very proud of our people, who give this agency meaning and purpose day in and day out. This award is a testament to all of them, for the inspiring and profound work that they continue to champion for our clients, and a testament to our clients who liberate and empower us to drive meaningful and lasting growth."

As the publication put it, "Mindshare USA secured its spot as the Media Agency of the Year by embracing the challenges of 2020 and using them as an opportunity to reimagine the role of media, to assure that empathy is central to how it and its clients operate and to commit to making a meaningful societal impact."

Among other things, the agency's values and core 'Provocation with Purpose' philosophy has led to initiatives in 2020 such as the Inclusion PMP series and intentional investment strategies, evolving virtual NeuroLab developments (including work to understand subconscious responses to the pandemic), new and expanded DEI programs, and new data tools and approaches such as the Data Ethics Compass, a first-of-its-kind tool done in partnership with GroupM. This past year, Mindshare also topped COMvergence's global new business barometer for the first half of 2020.

The Campaign US win comes on the heels of another big agency accolade for Mindshare, having recently won MediaPost's Media Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year. In just the last few months, Mindshare has been honored at the Festival of Media Global and North America Awards, the MMA's SMARTIES, the Effie Awards, and more for work that not only drove client results, but true societal impact. And in the past year and a half, Mindshare has been honored with Ad Age's Agency A-List, WARC 100's Top Agency Network, Cannes Lions' Media Network of the Year, and more.

The Campaign US win also follows Gerhart's recent promotion from U.S. CEO to Global CEO for Mindshare.

