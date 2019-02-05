mindSpark Learning Partners with DroneBlocks for The Drone Project

DENVER, and AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- mindSpark Learning (mSL), a Denver-based national nonprofit dedicated to re-engineering education through educators with unique professional learning experiences, announced today its partnering with DroneBlocks to provide educators with additional block coding resources when they rent a drone kit from The Drone Project.

DroneBlocks, which offers drone technology apps, curriculum, and professional development, will offer its programming expertise to The Drone Project, which mindSpark Learning launched in September. Since its launch, The Drone Project has been working with Littleton Public Schools and STEM Lab (an Adams 12 school). Educators have used the drone kits to lead problem-based learning (PBL) projects, like evaluating STEM Lab's new roof for hail damage after a storm.

"We're dedicated to inspiring kids to code and what better way to start that movement than by offering educators the resources they need to spark curiosity and knowledge?" said Co-founder of DroneBlocks Dennis Baldwin. "The partnership with mindSpark Learning's Drone Project coincides with our vision to make coding and programming more accessible for all."

"Since launching The Drone Project, we've continued to expand our drone technology offerings. Our latest drone (DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise) includes a 4K camera, a modular design for job-specific attachments, and capabilities catered for industrial purposes," said Director of Professional Learning Davis Turner. "Our partnership with DroneBlocks drives The Drone Project forward by broadening the programming education tools available to our educator partners."

For educators interested in learning more about The Drone Project, mindSpark Learning is hosting a free one-hour consultation and hands-on drone demonstrations at its Lakewood office on March 8, 2019 from 4:30-6 pm. Please RSVP here to attend.

For more information about The Drone Project, please visit www.mymindsparklearning.org/out-of-the-school-box/ .

About mindSpark Learning

mindSpark Learning, a Denver-based national nonprofit founded as Share Fair Nation in 2007 and rebranded in 2017, is the catalyst and intermediary between education and industry. It is re-engineering education through educators and mobilizing diverse communities to create sustained economies. mindSpark Learning leads programs and services designed to help schools understand workforce development, participate in work-based learning experiences, foster career literacy and directly connect students to mentors and authentic opportunities at a young age. Its core areas of focus are critical to today's education landscape and include STEM, EdTech, Social-emotional learning (SEL) and Equity-centered Design Thinking. These lay the foundation for skills that are inherently necessary for career success.

mindSpark Learning is re-engineering education by incorporating the voice of community leaders in a variety of fields - from education, to industry, to government. Since 2017, mindSpark Learning has impacted 13,074 education professionals. For more information, please visit www.mymindsparklearning.org .

About DroneBlocks

DroneBlocks believes in taking STEM education to the air. With its free app, online curriculum and professional learning development for educators, students can learn about programming drones and how they're being used in the real world. Drones are already changing the face of many industries and DroneBlocks wants to empower the next generation of learners to develop applications for aerial platforms. Learn more about DroneBlocks at www.droneblocks.io .

Media Contact

Kim Peterson

Public Relations

kim@mymindsparklearning.org

(630) 835-4020

SOURCE mindSpark Learning

Related Links

http://www.mymindsparklearning.org

