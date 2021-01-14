Mindstream Interactive Welcomes New VP of Strategy

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindstream Interactive, an award-winning customer experience (CX) agency in Columbus, Ohio, is excited to announce Greg Eckelman as its new VP of Strategy.

Eckelman previously held high-ranking roles at IBM iX (formerly Resource/Ammirati) in Columbus and New York agencies including We Are Social, Big Fuel and Grey Group.

As an experienced strategist, Eckelman brings a diverse background in research, analytics, user experience and storytelling—honed while working for past clients that include Albertsons, AT&T, CarMax, Hyatt, Kraft, LEGO, U.S. Army, Walmart, White Castle and more.

"I am incredibly honored and humbled to join the uniquely and extremely talented Mindstream Interactive team and to be tasked with continuing to evolve the innovative foundation and approach they have built as a truly results-driven customer experience agency," Eckelman says.

After graduating from Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, with a degree in English, Eckelman began his marketing career working for record labels, going on to find his niche as a strategist with a uniquely interactive, inward-looking approach.

Beyond the office, Eckelman remains a devoted music fan as a musician himself. He enjoys spending time with his dogs and is an enthusiastic gamer.

About Mindstream Interactive

Mindstream Interactive is a full-service digital agency focused on customer experience. Founded in 2002, the agency provides services to clients in the United States from coast-to-coast, with industry specializations in business-to-business, financial services, healthcare, lifestyle brands, retail, travel, and tourism. Capabilities include analytics, customer experience planning, digital experience design and development, customer acquisition and activations. The agency is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For more information, visit www.mindstreaminteractive.com.

