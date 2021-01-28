MindTickle Delivers Sales Readiness Innovations for Organizations Driving Revenue Growth in 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MindTickle , the leader in Sales Readiness technology, today announced the launch of new capabilities and expanded partner offerings to support sales onboarding and continuous training for increased revenue growth and brand value. The new Readiness Dashboard experience boosts sales rep adoption, engagement and improvement with role and industry-specific content seamlessly integrated with skill developing exercises and coaching opportunities. MindTickle is also pleased to announce new and expanded partnerships with SalesSparx, Menemsha Group, and Performance Solutions International (PSI) for vertical-specific sales training, content and methodology enabling enterprise and growth teams alike to onboard, ramp and maximize their understanding and ability to engage target industry accounts and customers effectively.

"Companies around the world are targeting a return to strong growth in 2021. Sales Readiness in a still uncertain business climate requires an even better understanding and skill set to engage buyers in the context of their industry and competitive setting. As revenue leaders kick off annual sales events with current team members and new hires, reskilling and onboarding across a diverse set of experiences becomes an opportunity and challenge to engage people in a readiness experience that is specific to their role, territory and industries," said Gopkiran Rao, chief strategy and marketing officer at MindTickle. "MindTickle's release of powerful Readiness Dashboards integrating vertical ready content and programs such as the Virtual Sales Kick off program is a compelling solution for companies looking for one platform to onboard, upskill and coach new and existing reps. Having an engaging and personalized experience, and relevant content that correlates with the company goals are key requirements. Our extensive partner ecosystem combined with our new readiness experience furthers our commitment to ensure organizations have the right capabilities and behaviors needed to drive revenue growth."

The MindTickle Readiness Dashboard

In a recent report, " The State of Remote Readiness ," revenue leaders named "getting new salespeople ramped up or productive" as their number one pressing initiative. With the MindTickle Readiness Dashboard, reps are presented with a customized experience with the most relevant content and activities based on what's urgent, featured, incomplete, or trending amongst their peers. This personalization is based on a rep's interests, skill gaps, as well as contextual signals like industry focus, opportunity pipeline and more boosting user adoption, engagement, and completion of enablement content.

Expanded Partner Ecosystem

The company recently added or expanded partnerships with SalesSparx , and Menemsha Group , and Performance Solutions International (PSI) to meet the need for vertical-specific GTM strategies. SalesSparx is a sales acceleration company that designs and delivers customized SalesSparx Shared Vision Sales™ process and training to B2B healthcare companies. Menemsha Group provides the specific skills, methodologies, knowledge and messaging that staffing and recruitment sales teams need to drive revenue growth. And Performance Solutions International (PSI) content and approach empowers sellers and other customer-facing professionals with a deep understanding of industry-specific dynamics, trends, executive KPIs, products, regulations and more to achieve sales readiness goals selling to businesses in industries that include financial services, health care, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, media, and telecommunications.

With 19 content, training consulting, and methodology partners to date, MindTickle has built a world-class global partner ecosystem to complement its comprehensive readiness platform with the critical content and training to help customers accelerate revenue growth and foster the culture of readiness required to deliver exceptional customer experiences and desired business outcomes.

Virtual Sales Kickoffs and Business Reviews

MindTickle's Sales Readiness platform helps revenue and enablement leaders maximize the most important revenue event for companies as they kick off their fiscal 2021 and 2022. With optimized workflows, templates checklists, foundation content and readiness dashboards, MindTickle's platform is uniquely positioned to support the goals of virtual Sales Kickoffs to ensure the reps, admins, front line managers and revenue and business leaders can see, assess and take action across pre-, during and post-kickoff activities.

About MindTickle

MindTickle provides a comprehensive, data-driven solution for sales readiness and enablement that fuels revenue growth and brand value for dozens of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies, and hundreds of the world's most recognized companies across technology, life sciences, financial services, manufacturing and service sectors. With purpose-built applications, proven methodologies, and best practices designed to drive effective sales onboarding and ongoing readiness, MindTickle enables company leaders and sellers to continually assess, diagnose and develop the knowledge, skills, and behaviors required to effectively engage customers and drive growth. MindTickle has been recognized by leading industry analyst and research firms and has been ranked on G2's Best Software 2020 lists as the #1 Enterprise Software Product and the 5th ranked software product for sales. For more information visit www.MindTickle.com or find us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

