MindTickle Joins LinkedIn Learning Solutions Integration Partner Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MindTickle , the leader in Sales Readiness technology, today announced it has joined LinkedIn Learning's Solutions Integration Partner Program. With the addition of MindTickle's platform to the program, MindTickle users will now have access to more than 15,000 LinkedIn Learning online courses through the MindTickle platform for knowledge and skills development. Seamless access to third-party content through the MindTickle platform enables organizations to assess and observe sales capabilities and then remediate knowledge and skills gaps through an expansive and comprehensive library of assigned learning. With mobile-enabled microlearning, onboarding, role-play and coaching, customer-facing representatives can be prepared to have more productive, engaging and positive interactions.

"We're excited that the integration with LinkedIn Learning will offer a seamless way for MindTickle users to access LinkedIn Learning's vast catalog of courses to ready and enable sales teams with valuable knowledge," said Gopkiran Rao, chief strategy and marketing officer at MindTickle. "The industry-leading training content from LinkedIn Learning is a perfect complement to MindTickle for upskilling customer-facing reps. By integrating LinkedIn Learning with MindTickle and leveraging our onboarding, microlearning, role play, coaching modules, organizations can improve skills and put knowledge into action for customer-facing teams."

New LinkedIn Learning courses will automatically be made available to MindTickle administrators, and they can also track views of content through the MindTickle platform to understand how reps are engaging with the content. In addition, progress can be measured through assessments and quizzes to ensure reps are developing their knowledge and skills. MindTickle currently has a number of customers across a variety of industries already taking advantage of the integration with LinkedIn Learning for knowledge and skills development.

About MindTickle

MindTickle provides a comprehensive, data-driven solution for sales readiness and enablement that fuels revenue growth and brand affinity. Its purpose-built applications, proven methodologies, and best practices are designed to drive effective sales onboarding and ongoing readiness. With MindTickle, company leaders and sellers can continually assess, diagnose and develop the knowledge, skills, and behaviors required to effectively engage customers and drive growth. Companies across a wide range of industries use MindTickle's innovative capabilities for on-demand, online training, bite-sized mobile updates, gamification-based learning, coaching and role-play to ensure world-class sales performance. MindTickle is a global, privately-held company headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Visit us at www.MindTickle.com .

