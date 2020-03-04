MindTickle Named a Winner for Sales Enablement Solutions in 2020 Stevie® Awards For Sales & Customer Service

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MindTickle , the leader in Sales Readiness technology, announced today that they have been presented with a Stevie® Award in the Sales Enablement Solution – New Version category at the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service . MindTickle won the award with demonstrated strength in helping sales reps master the ability to have engaging interactions with customers through virtual role-play, and customer case studies that show measurable business benefits. The award comes after MindTickle announced record enterprise customer growth in 2019.

"Creating near real-world sales scenarios is a critical component of helping sales reps practice and prepare for the challenge of engaging and delighting prospects and customers," said Gopkiran Rao, chief strategy and marketing officer at MindTickle. "To meet performance targets while adapting to rapidly evolving and increasingly savvy buyers require preparing sellers to have valuable person-to-person interactions through a systematic and data-driven approach to readiness. We're honored that the judges recognized not only our technological progress but also how we're empowering our customers to measurably achieve their Sales Readiness goals."

MindTickle was presented with a bronze award in the Sales Enablement Solution – New Version category for innovations in their " Missions" virtual role-play allowing sellers to practice voice-over slideshow, video role-play, email and task execution, and voice-over screen share -- for sales interactions such as product demos and walkthroughs -- in one unified experience. MindTickle's lead in the market was demonstrated by advances in AI and machine learning capabilities, enhancing the user experience, as well as enabling user management at enterprise scale. This includes automated transcription, keyword and sentiment analysis, as well as length and speech pace. Customer case studies included business results such as reducing onboarding time by 60 percent for one customer as well as achieving a 90 percent pass rate for certification and reducing time to certification by nearly 30 percent for another.

Feedback from the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service judges included:

"Universally applicable platform with tailored fit results."

"On-demand training and sales coaching with the help of gamification help to accelerate growth and business outcomes."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. More than 2,600 nominations from organizations in 48 nations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

"Stevie Award winners from around the world should be very proud of their achievements. The judges were impressed with the vast range of nominations submitted for 2020 and have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of public recognition," said Stevie Awards executive chairman, Michael Gallagher.

Additional Information:

Follow MindTickle in recent news

See MindTickle's customer stories

Check out the MindTickle blog

Connect with MindTickle on LinkedIn

About MindTickle

MindTickle provides a comprehensive, data-driven solution for sales readiness and enablement that fuels revenue growth and brand affinity. Its purpose-built applications, proven methodologies, and best practices are designed to drive effective sales onboarding and ongoing readiness. With MindTickle, company leaders and sellers can continually assess, diagnose and develop the knowledge, skills, and behaviors required to effectively engage customers and drive growth. Companies across a wide range of industries use MindTickle's innovative capabilities for on-demand, online training, bite-sized mobile updates, gamification-based learning, coaching and role-play to ensure world-class sales performance. MindTickle is a global, privately-held company headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Visit us at http://www.MindTickle.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include HCL Technologies, Sales Partnerships, Inc., and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

Media Contact:

Public Relations at MindTickle

[email protected]

SOURCE MindTickle

Related Links

www.mindtickle.com

