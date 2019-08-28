MindTickle Recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Inaugural Market Guide for Sales Engagement Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MindTickle, the leader in Sales Readiness technology, today announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's inaugural Market Guide for Sales Engagement Platforms, which states "Gartner defines sales engagement platforms as sales tools that unite disparate sales enablement functions to enable sellers and other customer-facing resources to engage with buyers and provide a better customer experience, with a view to improving sales results." Gartner identified MindTickle as a Representative Vendor meeting all of the evaluated sales use cases, including customer-facing selling, internal knowledge transfer, seller onboarding, sales coaching, continuous educations, partner relationship management/channel enablement, and inside sales (sales development representative [SDR]) processes.1

"Sales readiness is more than a customer-facing representative having the right content, they need to have the training and coaching to learn, practice and reinforce the mix of soft and hard skills required to drive desired business outcomes," said Krishna Depura, co-founder and CEO of MindTickle. "The only way to achieve that goal is a single data model and purpose-built platform to identify gaps in competency or capability and provide a path to reinforcement and remediation. Buyer needs are increasing in complexity and competitive challenges are constantly arising. So, organizations need to ensure their reps are measurably enabled to confidently engage and delight customers and prospects in alignment with revenue objectives."

According to Gartner, "sales engagement platforms include sales activity capture functionality. They also provide a set of open APIs that permits integration with other applications or external data sources. These platforms also feature capabilities for tracking, measuring, and optimizing engagement with prospects ad sellers, skills proficiency with sales methodology, as well as similar functions for measuring sellers' adherence to best practices in sales execution. Gartner's view of the market focuses on transformational technologies and approaches to meeting the future needs of end users. It does not focus on the market as it is today."

"MindTickle's mix of AI-enhanced technology, mobile-ready learning and coaching applications, integrations and services expertise set us apart and makes us the leader in Sales Readiness," said Gopkiran Rao, senior vice president of strategy and go to market at MindTickle. "We believe that, modern customers are increasingly expecting and evaluating service as a series of micro-experiences and every experience is only as good as the last product or employee interaction they've had. MindTickle is partnering with our customers to define, adopt and implement best practices for onboarding and ongoing delivery of field-ready knowledge, measurable skills and observable execution and coaching in the field. This results in a set of measurable KPIs and metrics which offer a real-time understanding of these employees' revenue-producing and brand-building capability."

Inclusion from Gartner in this report comes after a number of important milestones for MindTickle. In July of 2019, MindTickle announced $40 million in Series C funding and that Scott Beechuk, partner at Norwest Venture Partners and former Senior Vice President of Product Management at Salesforce Service Cloud has joined MindTickle's Board of Directors. Earlier in the year, MindTickle was included in the Aragon Research Tech Spectrum™ for Sales Coaching and Learning . In March, MindTickle announced that they grew their enterprise customer base by 200 percent and increased annual recurring revenue by more than 100 percent year over year in 2018. And in April, MindTickle was recognized as one of the 50 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work For, in a list released by Battery Ventures, with data specifically provided by Glassdoor.

MindTickle will be exhibiting at the Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference, September 17-19, in Las Vegas, NV in Booth #321.

For additional Information:

1 Gartner "Market Guide for Sales Engagement Platforms" by Melissa Hilbert, Mark Paine, Alastair Woolcock, Theodore Travis, August 13, 2019. *This Market Guide is an evolution of "Market Guide for Digital Content Management for Sales", which focused on content management vendors.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About MindTickle

MindTickle provides a comprehensive, data-driven solution for sales readiness and enablement that fuels revenue growth and brand affinity. Its purpose-built applications, proven methodologies, and best practices are designed to drive effective sales onboarding and ongoing readiness. With MindTickle, company leaders and sellers can continually assess, diagnose and develop the knowledge, skills, and behaviors required to effectively engage customers and drive growth. Companies across a wide range of industries use MindTickle's innovative capabilities for on-demand, online training, bite-sized mobile updates, gamification-based learning, coaching and role-play to ensure world-class sales performance. MindTickle is a global, privately-held company headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Visit them at www.MindTickle.com .

SOURCE MindTickle

