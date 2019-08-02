Mindtree, a L&T Group Company Appoints Mr Debashis Chatterjee as CEO & MD of Mindtree Ltd.

WARREN, New Jersey and BANGALORE, India, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a L&T Group Company, announced the appointment of Mr. Debashis Chatterjee as the CEO & MD of Mindtree Ltd. He has been inducted into Board of Mindtree Ltd. with a mandate to lead the company into its next phase of growth. Prior to joining Mindtree, Mr. Chatterjee was President, Global Delivery and Global Leader for the Digital Sytems and Technology practice at Cognizant.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. A M Naik, Group Chairman, L&T, said that "Mr. Chatterjee's diverse experience and strong client focussed approach will take Mindtree to the next level of growth and create enormous value to all the stake holders."

"I am excited and honoured with this opportunity. Looking forward to work with Mindtree employees across the globe and continue to co-create value for customers," said Mr. Chatterjee.

During his 22 years of service at Cognizant, Mr. Chatterjee held various leadership roles from running the Banking & Financial Services practice; to building & managing several delivery operations center; to driving technology innovation and next generation solutions across lines of service. He was a key member of Executive Leadership Group, as well as a member of the Board of Directors for Cognizant, India.

A graduate in Mechanical Engineering from Jadhavpur Unversity, Mr. Chatterjee has over 30 years of experience working in several leading organisations including Tata Consultancy Services and Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M).

Mr. Chatterjee will operate out of Mindtree's office in Bangalore. His appointment adds thrust to Mindtree's plan to continue driving digital transformation for clients and boost profitable growth. Mindtree is a global technology consulting and services company, which helps clients across 18 countries achieve business agility, competitive edge, and growth in IT and Digital space.

About Mindtree

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] is a global technology consulting and services company, helping Global 2000 corporations marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital" in 1999, more than 340 enterprise clients rely on our deep domain knowledge to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation.

About L&T

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 20 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide. A strong, customer–focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

