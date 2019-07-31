Mindtree Joins Hyperledger to Accelerate Blockchain Development

WARREN, New Jersey and BANGALORE, India, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree , a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that it has joined Hyperledger, an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. Joining as a general member enables Mindtree to accelerate the development of its capabilities around Hyperledger and offer industry-specific blockchain solutions to prospective clients.

Hosted by the Linux Foundation, Hyperledger is a multi-project, multi-stakeholder effort that includes 14 business blockchain and distributed ledger technologies. Hyperledger enables organizations to build industry-specific applications, platforms and hardware systems to support business transactions by creating enterprise-grade, open source distributed ledger frameworks and code bases.

Mindtree has made strategic investment in Blockchain space since 2016 and Hyperledger is a very important part of that investment. As a general member, Mindtree experts will have access to training materials, whitepapers, use cases and solutions shared through the Hyperledger community network. Additionally, Mindtree will have access to the talented community within Hyperledger to build a strong pool of engineers and architects with in-demand skills in the Hyperledger technologies. Joining Hyperledger would help Mindtree in evangelizing the existing Hyperledger blockchain-based solutions or in developing new solutions.

"Enterprises are seeing strategic value and want to adopt Blockchain to reimagine some of the current process areas and implement futuristic solutions. With this membership, we will be able to assist our customers in realizing their vision in implementing these solutions," said Madhusudhan KM, Chief Technology Officer, Mindtree. He added, "Joining the Hyperledger community is a further extension of Mindtree's effort to build a strong domain expertise around enterprise Blockchain-based solutions that deliver enhanced transparency, security and traceability for our clients across many industries including retail, manufacturing, banking, insurance, airlines & hospitality."

"Mindtree's large global footprint and ongoing investment in developing blockchain expertise make it a natural fit for our growing community," said Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger. "As enterprise blockchain adoption accelerates, companies that are committed to helping companies put the technologies into production will be a vital part of the ecosystem. We welcome the work Mindtree will do on this front."

The Hyperledger community includes more than 270 organizations, including large technology companies, startups, service providers and academics.

For more information about Mindtree's Blockchain capabilities, contact: blockchain.coe@mindtree.com .

About Mindtree

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] is a global technology consulting and services company, helping Global 2000 corporations marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital" in 1999, more than 340 enterprise clients rely on our deep domain knowledge to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating across 17 countries, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of 20,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

For more information, contact:



INDIA

Rahul Nag

Mindtree Ltd

+91-9958644228

Rahul.Nag@mindtree.com

UNITED STATES

Erik Arvidson

Matter

+1-978-518-4542

mindtree@matternow.com

EUROPE

Susie Wyeth

Hotwire

+44(0)20-7608-4657

susie.wyeth@hotwireglobal.com

SOURCE Mindtree