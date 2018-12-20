Mindtree Named a Leader in Digital Services for Travel and Hospitality by Independent Research Firm

WARREN, New Jersey and BANGALORE, India, December 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Company recognized across six categories for digital transformation prowess in travel and hospitality

Mindtree, a global digital transformation and technology consulting services company, has been named a leader in the 'Zinnov Zones for Digital Services in Travel & Hospitality' report for 2018. Mindtree was positioned in the leadership zone of 'Overall Travel & Hospitality Digital Services', and across six sub-categories, including: Travel, Hospitality, Planning and Booking, Digital Consulting, Digital Design & Experience and Data Management & Insights.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633364/Mindtree_Logo.jpg )



Zinnov Zones is an annual rating for global technology service providers based on a detailed assessment of each company's delivery and services capabilities, scalability, and intellectual property, among others. The report authors also considered the scale of Mindtree's digital business, clientele and talent in the travel and hospitality focused business.

"We congratulate Mindtree for their leadership position in Zinnov Zones for the travel and hospitality industry. We have been closely watching Mindtree's footprint and they are strongly positioned to deliver outcome driven digital services for travel and hospitality customers," said Praveen Bhadada, Partner and Practice Head, Digital Transformation, Zinnov. "Mindtree's strength lies in a range of intellectual properties (IPs) and solution accelerators they have built using Cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain that enable its customers to accelerate their digital journey. Mindtree is also able to effectively leverage its industry leading partnerships with technology giants and several cutting-edge digital start-ups to deliver value added services to its customers. Mindtree's ongoing investments in on boarding experienced talent and upskilling through online, as well as residential programs, is enabling them to stay relevant to evolving customer needs."

Today's connected travelers expect high quality and seamless digital experiences, competitive pricing across the value chain and real-time, personalized offers based on their preferences. Mindtree works with clients across air transport, hotel and lodging, resorts and vacations, car and truck rental, travel management, recreation and leisure, and health and wellness, harnessing next-gen technologies to deliver exceptional and differentiated services that elevate customer experience and build loyalty.

"Digital natives and millennials are redefining the travel industry. To meet their expectations, travel brands are becoming agile, building new customer experience paradigms and modernizing legacy systems with the Cloud, AI, Blockchain, and data analytics," said Nalin Vij, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Travel, Transportation and Hospitality at Mindtree. "We are very pleased with this recognition by Zinnov. It reflects our expertise and experience in delivering business transformation, leveraging the latest in digital technologies, for some of the largest and most innovative travel and hospitality brands in the world."

In September 2018, Mindtree released, 'Expectations vs. Reality: How to Better Serve the Connected Traveler', a study of over 2,000 U.S. adult travelers that provides organizations in the travel and hospitality industry with key insights on the expectations of end consumers across customer experience, loyalty, ancillary sales, willingness to pay premiums and personalization efforts. Visit the microsite to download the complete report.

About Mindtree

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] is a global technology consulting and services company, helping Global 2000 corporations marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. 'Born digital' in 1999, more than 340 enterprise clients rely on our deep domain knowledge to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating across 17 countries, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of 19,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds." To learn more, visit http://www.mindtree.com or follow us @Mindtree_Ltd.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

For more information, contact:

For more information, contact:

INDIA

Swetha Ganesan

Mindtree Ltd

+91-9789061981

Swetha.Ganesan@mindtree.com

UNITED STATES

Erik Arvidson

Matter

+1-978-518-4542

mindtree@matternow.com

EUROPE

Susie Wyeth

Hotwire

+44-20-7608-4657

susie.wyeth@hotwireglobal.com

SOURCE Mindtree