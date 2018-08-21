Mindtree Recognized as an Innovator in Avasant's Intelligent Automation RadarView™ 2018 Report

BANGALORE, India and WARREN, New Jersey, August 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Report highlights Mindtree's leadership in artificial intelligence and intelligent automation

Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, today announced it has been recognized as an 'Innovator' in Avasant's Intelligent Automation Services RadarView 2018 report. This prestigious report identifies leaders in automation technologies such as robotic process automation (RPA), machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbots.

Mindtree was cited for its strategic focus on intelligent automation, its deep and engaged partnership network, and its significant investments in core technology research.

The report highlights Mindtree initiatives across industries, including:

Creating a specialized business unit - ' Enterprise Re-Imagining Business (ERB) ' - which utilizes emerging technologies - such as RPA, bots, AI/ML, deep learning, blockchain and IoT - to drive business success for clients

and designing evangelist platforms where it engages with clients and technology partners to iterate on ideas Establishing an endowed faculty scholar position at the Stanford University School of Engineering to focus on AI research

School of Engineering to focus on AI research Leveraging its IP and platform assets like CAPE, an enterprise IT integrated services platform; RAPID, its RPA discovery framework; Mindflow, its conversational app accelerator, and ATLAS, its managed services framework to deliver value differentiation in the Intelligent Automation space for its client base

"We're deeply engaged with our enterprise clients on intelligent automation initiatives that are elevating efficiency and solving complex business problems by combining robotic process automation with AI tools," said Paul Gottsegen, Executive Vice President, CMO and Head of Americas at Mindtree. "This recognition from Avasant demonstrates that we're making investments in the right tools and capabilities to help our clients reimagine their businesses."

This is Avasant's first ever report on Intelligent Automation Services. It was created to address the shift towards digital services that enable enterprise transformation. Avasant's RadarView™ is an independent assessment that reflects the true capabilities of service providers, with a view of evaluating them as long-term partners for digitally evolving global organizations.

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping Global 2000 corporations marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital" in 1999, more than 340 enterprise clients rely on our deep domain knowledge to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating across 17 countries, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of 19,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds". To learn more, visit http://www.mindtree.com or follow us @Mindtree_Ltd.

