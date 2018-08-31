Mindtree Recognized as Market Leader for Application Development and Maintenance Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG

WARREN, New Jersey and BANGALORE, India, September 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ISG Provider Lens™ Report cites Mindtree's agile and continuous testing approach as key differentiators

Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, has been named a market leader in "next-gen" Application Development and Maintenance (ADM) services by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633364/Mindtree_Logo.jpg )





The ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen ADM Quadrant Report recognized Mindtree as a leader in the areas of 'Next-Gen ADM Services,' Agile Development and Continuous Testing, among the 29 global service providers evaluated. ISG evaluated providers based on a set of criteria, including the scope and quality of their services portfolio, strategic vision and customer satisfaction.

The ISG report cites as differentiators for Mindtree:

Rapid automation focus : Mindtree has built several in-house platforms and accelerators that use technologies like machine learning, automated code generation, robotic process automation, and chatbots to enable clients to automate more of their operations.

: Agile experience : Mindtree has about 4,400 global employees working in agile engagements, including agile coaches, scrum masters and architects. It has an Agile Cent er of Excellence in Gainesville, FL, which is a high-tech ideation and communications hub designed for agile transformation, consulting, delivery and digital business.

: Full-stack and cross-trained resources for Continuous Testing: Mindtree is focused on upskilling its employees across the value chain, from back-office to front-office, for continuous testing concepts and tools. Employees are being trained in areas like user experience and analytics.

"Our clients realize the power of continuous delivery to break-down silos and deliver better quality at a faster RPM," said Manas Chakraborty, Senior Vice President & Head of Enterprise Services at Mindtree. "This recognition from ISG reflects the sustained investments we have made to have a strong set of tools, frameworks and best practices to run IT in an integrated and efficient manner."

"Mindtree is well positioned as a 'Digital Anchor Partner' for global enterprise clients based on its technical prowess, thought leadership, on-shore consulting, automation, digital packages and platforms," said Ashish Chaturvedi, ISG principal analyst and author of the report.

"Most next-gen development activities are focused on solving business problems, improving revenue and profits, delivering superior customer experiences and enhancing overall brand value," said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research. "At the same time, next-gen maintenance is focused on leveraging intelligent automation to reduce costs by 20 to 30 percent - savings that can be reinvested in development activities."

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant report series provides valuable insights on service provider capabilities based on ISG's unique methodology, which blends empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world working experiences and observations of ISG's global advisory team.

To learn more about Mindtree's ADM services, visit: https://www.mindtree.com/services/operations/application-development-support

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq : III ) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit http://www.isg-one.com .

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping Global 2000 corporations marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital" in 1999, more than 340 enterprise clients rely on our deep domain knowledge to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating across 17 countries, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of 19,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds." To learn more, visit http://www.mindtree.com or follow us @Mindtree_Ltd.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

For more information, contact:



INDIA



Divya Jain



Value 360



+91-9999704100



divya@value360india.com

EUROPE



Susie Wyeth



Hotwire



+44-20-7608-4657



susie.wyeth@hotwireglobal.com

UNITED STATES



Erik Arvidson



Matter



+1-978-518-4542



mindtree@matternow.com





SOURCE Mindtree