Mindtree Recognized by ISG for Innovative Managed and Public Cloud Services

WARREN, New Jersey and BANGALORE, India, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, has been positioned as a Rising Star in three categories as part of the ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant report on "Public Cloud - Solutions & Service Partners 2019."

Mindtree was recognized as a Rising Star in the 'Managed Public Cloud Services' category in the U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ report, and in the 'Public Cloud Transformation Services' category in both the U.S. and Global reports.





While most enterprises today have a cloud presence, few maximize the vast opportunities that the cloud enables. With 35 leading industry partnerships and 12 cloud-native, industry-specific business platforms, Mindtree's end-to-end, holistic cloud expertise helps customers accelerate the speed of migration, achieve organizational cloud transformation and unlock the benefits of their investment.





"Building agile, cloud-native platforms and solutions that align with unique business objectives requires experience that spans industries and multiple use cases," said Manas Chakraborty, Global Head of Enterprise Service Lines for Mindtree. "In order for us to provide this end-to-end support to our customers and help them optimize their cloud potential, Mindtree has made significant investments to bolster our expertise and capabilities across domains. This recognition from ISG acknowledges the value of these investments and our ability to help customers enable rapid digital transformation and customer-focused improvements."

The ISG report cites Mindtree's strengths as:

Automation-centric Approach – Mindtree has a portfolio of automation tools to support cloud workload assessment, migration, governance and management. Mindtree's MWatch provides customers with visibility across their entire IT infrastructure to assess inefficient processes and identify opportunities for greater productivity and performance.

– Mindtree has a portfolio of automation tools to support cloud workload assessment, migration, governance and management. Mindtree's MWatch provides customers with visibility across their entire IT infrastructure to assess inefficient processes and identify opportunities for greater productivity and performance. Strong AWS and Azure Capabilities – As an AWS advanced consulting partner and a Microsoft Azure strategic partner, Mindtree's robust, hyperscale cloud partnerships are a stand-out differentiator in the market. The report highlights Mindtree's special relationship with Azure as a Gold certified partner with Gold cloud platform competencies, including advanced specializations like Kubernetes.

– As an AWS advanced consulting partner and a Microsoft Azure strategic partner, Mindtree's robust, hyperscale cloud partnerships are a stand-out differentiator in the market. The report highlights Mindtree's special relationship with Azure as a Gold certified partner with Gold cloud platform competencies, including advanced specializations like Kubernetes. Google Cloud Partnership – Mindtree has strengthened its partnership with Google Cloud Platform as a "Premium Partner." This partnership advances Mindtree's automation capabilities to seamlessly migrate Big Data- and analytics-related workloads to Google cloud without much rearchitecting.

"Mindtree has been quite successful in helping its enterprises in their digital transformation journey," said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "It has been working closely with AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud to co-develop innovative and advanced solutions by creating highly automated workflows for migration as well as managing the cloud environments."

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant report series provides valuable insights on service provider capabilities based on ISG's unique methodology, which blends empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world working experiences and observations of ISG's global advisory team.

Access the full report here: https://www.mindtree.com/about/awards-recognitions/isg-provider-lens-cloud-transformation-operation-services-xaas-quadrant-report.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Mindtree

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 350+ enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in 18 countries and over 40 offices across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of over 21,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

