Mindvalley Teams Up With Social Entrepreneur Miki Agrawal to Teach Entrepreneurs How to Launch A Business from "Zero to $100 Million"

"While the pandemic has brought a lot of sadness and challenges, it has also provided a unique opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to take a business idea and make it a reality," said Vishen, founder of Mindvalley . "Our quests are designed to bring real transformation and we are eager to see how the world can benefit by learning from one of the most successful entrepreneurs of our generation. We can't wait to see what amazing businesses come out of the " Zero to $100 Million " quest!"

Designed for entrepreneurs of all levels, the " Zero to $100 million " quest begins with a free masterclass and is brought to life with Agrawal's unique point of view on creating a multi-million dollar business and is broken down into seven parts:

Part 1: Envisioning your $100 million idea to build the foundation of your business

Envisioning your idea to build the foundation of your business Part 2: Learning the winning product development formula and building the proper team

Learning the winning product development formula and building the proper team Part 3: Conveying authenticity through voice, message and tone

Conveying authenticity through voice, message and tone Part 4: The zero to 100 marketing game plan - learn the tools Miki implemented in her successful brands TUSHY and THINX

The zero to 100 marketing game plan - learn the tools Miki implemented in her successful brands TUSHY and THINX Part 5: Romancing the media while being yourself and telling your story

Romancing the media while being yourself and telling your story Part 6: How to pitch your product to investors in order to secure capital

How to pitch your product to investors in order to secure capital Part 7: How to build a valuable community around your brand

Agrawal is known for disrupting industries and changing culture—from her period panties brand THINX to the luxury-yet-affordable bidet product called TUSHY. She was named one of the world's "most creative people" by Fast Company, one of the "Most Impressive Women Entrepreneurs" by Inc. Magazine and graced the June 2016 cover of Entrepreneur's special issue highlighting "100 brilliant companies".

"'I have always been fascinated with the process of discovery, invention and rapid improvements and my goal in life is to create products that contribute to a better society and improve the lives of as many people as possible," said Agrawal. "Mindvalley has given me an incredible opportunity to help inspire and mentor people who are eager to change the world, one idea at a time. I know this specially-designed Quest is going to inspire the creation of hundreds if not thousands of social-conscious businesses around the world."

Agrawal is joining 200 of the world's top teachers, authors and experts in personal growth and wellness including Brain Coach Jim Kwik , Clinical Psychologist Dr. Shefali , Feng Shui Master Marie Diamond , Inspirational Speaker Lisa Nichols , and many more.

For years, Mindvalley has transformed the teachings of top educators, authors and activists into virtual learning experiences that foster community and prioritize mindset over all else. Mindvalley and its community of more than 15 million growth seekers are committed to life-long learning on subjects that truly matter. To become a member and have access to 50+ programs, including "Zero to $100 Million," go to Mindvalley.com .

