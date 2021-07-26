MindX Sciences issued a second patent on risk assessment of suicidality

MindX Sciences has been granted the second patent for the risk assessment of suicide... a patient dies every 40 seconds. Tweet this

Prof. A.B. Niculescu, MD, PhD, Chairman and Founder of MindX Sciences stated "the granting of a second patent on objective biomarkers is a great step forward in assessing and preventing suicide risk at a biological level. Like heart attacks, you want to identify and treat risk factors early, before an acute event occurs. We are very pleased to bring this and other biomarker tests from the research lab to the community to help save and improve lives."

About MindX Sciences

MindX Sciences Inc. works to improve lives through empowering precision medicine approaches to mental health. MindX Sciences has a comprehensive platform solution, based on extensive clinical research studies: from digital (novel behavioral assessments in the form of apps) to molecular (novel blood tests) to enabling targeted therapeutics (with existing, repurposed, and new drugs). The focus is on providing objective tools for suicidality, as well as for highly prevalent mental health disorders (depression, bipolar disorder, PTSD, anxiety, schizophrenia) and pain, that create suffering by themselves, as well as increase the risk for suicidality. The medium-term focus is on the prevention of Alzheimer's. The long-term focus is on promoting active longevity. Precisely assessing, treating, and preventing mental health disorders will be transformative to society. We are amid a mental health pandemic, on top of the COVID pandemic and its disruptive direct(biological) and indirect (socio-economic) effects. MindX's products are need now more than ever. Learn more at: https://mindxsciences.com/products/

