Mindy Thompson Appointed Director of Career Development for West USA Realty, Inc.

PHOENIX, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindy Thompson, a veteran of assisting real estate licensees in their career development, training, and coaching has been appointed Director of Career Development for West USA Realty, Inc. at their Corporate Offices in Phoenix.

In her new roles, Mindy will lead the company's efforts to strengthen West USA Realty, Inc.'s brand and services awareness with real estate licensees, key stakeholders, and community leaders. She will also guide the career decisions of high-production and team focused real estate licensees.

Mindy Thompson

"We are excited to have Mindy join our team enhancing our efforts to grow our agent family throughout the Greater Phoenix Metro markets," said Todd Menard, Chief Operating Officer for the company. "Mindy brings years of experience as a real estate productivity coach for a national coaching company that will enhance agent focus and production. Her role will also promote building new relationships and communicating our value proposition, services and flexible compensation structure that many agents are unaware of."

Mindy is also focused on expanding awareness of the diverse multi-cultural market within the Greater Phoenix Metro Area. In her efforts to give back to the community include having served in the role of Chairwoman of the executive committee for the Hispanic Women's Conference and in the Southwest Leadership Foundation.

West USA Realty, Inc. is the 15th largest production brokerage in the Nation and the #1 privately-held brokerage in Arizona. Since 1986 West USA Realty, Inc. has been serving the Arizona Real Estate Industry having served over 1 million customers. Currently, West USA Realty has over 2700 licensees and provides full-service real estate in the specialties of residential resale homes, luxury homes, new construction homes, commercial properties, land, business sales and property management. The company is currently hiring real estate agents and provides a real estate tuition reimbursement program. For more information on the company or to apply please visit www.westusa.com and www.joinwestusa.com. Mindy can be reached at (602) 942-4200.

Sources: Ris Media, Phoenix Business Journal Book of Lists and AZ Big Media

