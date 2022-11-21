Mineral Cosmetics Market Size to Grow by USD 690.36 Million, Altana AG and Aroma Dead Sea Spa and Cosmetics Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mineral cosmetics market size is set to grow by USD 690.36 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.7%. Factors such as growing awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetics, rising demand for cosmetic products, and stringent regulations in cosmetics will offer immense growth opportunities. Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Read our FREE Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mineral Cosmetics Market 2022-2026

Mineral Cosmetics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the mineral cosmetics market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AHAVA Dead Sea Laboratories Ltd., Altana AG, Angel Face Mineral Cosmetics Ltd, Aroma Dead Sea spa and Cosmetics Ltd., AS Beauty LLC, Astral Brands Inc, Avon Products Inc., BWX Ltd, EL Erman Cosmetic Manufacturing Ltd., Glo Skin Beauty, Iredale Cosmetics Inc., Kawar Dead Sea Products, LOreal SA, Merck KGaA, Mineralissima, Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Ltd., PURE Colors Inc, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Altana AG - The company offers a combination of technologies, colors, and particle sizes to enable the looks and effects for sparkle without plastic or natural glow, true colors or iridescent effects, and high coverage.

Aroma Dead Sea Spa and Cosmetics Ltd. - The company offers mineral cosmetics in the form of foaming gel, deodorant, tonic lotion, foot cream, and hand cream.

AS Beauty LLC - The company offers mineral cosmetics such as powder and matte foundation in various colors and skin types.

The report also covers the following areas:

Mineral Cosmetics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline: The offline segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This channel includes hypermarkets, department stores, convenience stores, supermarkets, and clubhouse stores, as well as drugstores, clinics, and medical institutes. Specialty stores, such as Ulta Beauty, Sephora, and The Body Shop, offer improved product visibility. Most of these stores offer walk-in trials, which boosts the sales of products.



Online

Product

Makeup



Skincare



Haircare

Geography

North America : North America will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetics. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the mineral cosmetics market in North America .

North America will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetics. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the mineral cosmetics market in North America.

Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Mineral Cosmetics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist mineral cosmetics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mineral cosmetics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mineral cosmetics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mineral cosmetics market vendors

Mineral Cosmetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 690.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.16 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AHAVA Dead Sea Laboratories Ltd., Altana AG, Angel Face Mineral Cosmetics Ltd, Aroma Dead Sea spa and Cosmetics Ltd., AS Beauty LLC, Astral Brands Inc, Avon Products Inc., BWX Ltd, EL Erman Cosmetic Manufacturing Ltd., Glo Skin Beauty, Iredale Cosmetics Inc., Kawar Dead Sea Products, LOreal SA, Merck KGaA, Mineralissima, Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Ltd., PURE Colors Inc, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Makeup - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Makeup - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Makeup - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Makeup - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Makeup - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Skincare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Skincare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Skincare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Skincare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Skincare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Haircare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Haircare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Haircare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Haircare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Haircare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Altana AG

Exhibit 107: Altana AG - Overview



Exhibit 108: Altana AG - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Altana AG - Key news



Exhibit 110: Altana AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Altana AG - Segment focus

11.4 Aroma Dead Sea spa and Cosmetics Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Aroma Dead Sea spa and Cosmetics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Aroma Dead Sea spa and Cosmetics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Aroma Dead Sea spa and Cosmetics Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 AS Beauty LLC

Exhibit 115: AS Beauty LLC - Overview



Exhibit 116: AS Beauty LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: AS Beauty LLC - Key offerings

11.6 Avon Products Inc.

Exhibit 118: Avon Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Avon Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Avon Products Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Glo Skin Beauty

Exhibit 121: Glo Skin Beauty - Overview



Exhibit 122: Glo Skin Beauty - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Glo Skin Beauty - Key offerings

11.8 LOreal SA

Exhibit 124: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 125: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 126: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 127: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: LOreal SA - Segment focus

11.9 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 129: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 130: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 132: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

11.10 Mineralissima

Exhibit 134: Mineralissima - Overview



Exhibit 135: Mineralissima - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Mineralissima - Key offerings

11.11 Revlon Inc.

Exhibit 137: Revlon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Revlon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Revlon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Revlon Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 144: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 145: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 146: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 147: Research methodology



Exhibit 148: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 149: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 150: List of abbreviations

