Mineralife Introduces New Mineral Hair Analysis Test Kit

"Everyday people consume vitamins and minerals in an effort to improve their health. Unfortunately many times we're guessing at what supplements we need," said Neil Butterfield, Mineralife Founder and President. "Mineralife's Mineral Hair Analysis Test assesses 36 mineral levels and 27 element ratios providing a road map with actionable insights to optimize your health."

Mineralife's Mineral Hair Analysis Test includes an in-home hair sample collection kit. Hair samples are submitted to a certified clinical laboratory for analysis. After 2-4 weeks, consumers receive a comprehensive, easy to comprehend summary report that identifies mineral deficiencies, excess and imbalances, metabolic profile, heavy metal toxicity report, dietary recommendations to optimize metabolism, and a customized, recommended nutritional supplement program to improve overall health.

Providing this testing service is just the next step in Mineralife's mission to deliver HOPE to consumers for better health," states Butterfield. "Our bodies are a fount of information. The mineral hair analysis test detects up to 3 months worth of biological data for a more robust insight into each person's nutrient levels and metabolic pattern overtime allowing you to stop guessing about your nutrition."

The Mineral Hair Analysis Test kits are $119 and available at Mineralife's online store: mymineralife.com and ship to the United States & Canada.

About Mineralife

Established in 2005, Mineralife Nutraceuticals is an all natural supplier of products geared toward improving health and delivering HOPE by providing high quality, triple tested mineral supplements formulated with patented CHD-FA fulvic acid for optimal bio-absorption. Mineralife offers private labeling, supplement manufacturing, and nutritional supplement products lines that are available in 36 countries. Mineralife's supplements include liquid ionic minerals, immune enhancement, and CBD supplements.

SOURCE Mineralife Nutraceuticals

Related Links

https://mymineralife.com

