Minerva S.A. Announces Consent Solicitation Relating to its 6.500% Senior Notes Due 2026 and 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2028

SÃO PAULO, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva S.A. (" Minerva ") announced today that it has commenced a consent solicitation (the " Consent Solicitation ") relating to the (1) indenture (the " 2026 Notes Indenture ") governing its U.S.$1,289,042,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.500% Senior Notes due 2026 (the " 2026 Notes ") and (2) indenture (the " 2028 Notes Indenture " and, together with the 2026 Notes Indenture, the " Indentures ") governing its U.S.$476,023,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.875% Senior Notes due 2028 (the " 2028 Notes " and, together with the 2026 Notes, the " Notes "). The Notes were issued by Minerva Luxembourg S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Minerva, and are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Minerva.

Specifically, Minerva proposes to (i) amend the definitions of "Material Subsidiary" in the Indentures to eliminate the requirement that Athena Foods S.A., a Chilean subsidiary of Minerva (" Athena "), any of Athena's subsidiaries and any subsidiary of Minerva that becomes a direct or indirect parent company of Athena provide a guaranty of all of the obligations of Minerva Luxembourg under the Indentures and the Notes and (ii) obtain a waiver with respect to any prior or existing non-compliance by Minerva to promptly cause Athena to provide a guaranty of the Notes.

In September 2018, Minerva contributed all of its equity interests in all of its non-Brazilian entities to Athena. The proposed amendments and waivers are being made in connection with Minerva's proposed initial public offering of up to 40.0% of Athena's common shares on the Santiago Stock Exchange (Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago, Bolsa de Valores (the " IPO "). Minerva intends to use not less than U.S.$250.0 million of the net proceeds from the IPO to repay its indebtedness.

The terms and conditions of the Consent Solicitation, as well as the proposed amendments and the waivers, are described in the Consent Solicitation Statement, dated March 27, 2019 (as it may be amended or supplemented, the " Solicitation Statement ").

If the terms and conditions set forth in the Solicitation Statement are satisfied or waived (including, without limitation, obtaining consents from the holders of a majority of each series of Notes), then Minerva will pay a consent fee of U.S.$2.50 per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Notes to all consenting holders of Notes, on the terms and conditions described in the Solicitation Statement.

The record date to determine holders of Notes entitled to consent is 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on March 26, 2019. The Consent Solicitation will expire at 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on April 9, 2019.

Copies of the Solicitation Statement are available to holders of Notes from D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tabulation agent and information agent for the Consent Solicitation (the " Information Agent "). Requests for copies of the Solicitation Statement should be directed to the Information Agent at +1 (800) 290-6427 (toll free), +1 (212) 269-5550 (collect) or minerva@dfking.com.

BB Securities Limited (" BB Securities "), Banco Bradesco BBI S.A. (" Bradesco BBI ") and Banco BTG Pactual S.A.—Cayman Branch (" BTG ") have been engaged to act as solicitation agents in connection with the Consent Solicitation. Questions regarding the Consent Solicitation may be directed to BB Securities, Bradesco BBI or BTG at their respective telephone numbers set forth on the back cover of the Solicitation Statement.

Minerva reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to accept any deliveries of consents for any reason. Minerva is making the Consent Solicitation only in those jurisdictions where it is legal to do so.

Neither the Solicitation Statement nor any related documents have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, nor have any such documents been filed with or reviewed by any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority of any country. No authority has passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the Solicitation Statement or any related documents, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offense to make any representation to the contrary.

This announcement is not an offer to purchase, a solicitation of an offer to purchase or a solicitation of Notes or consents. The Consent Solicitation is being made solely by Minerva pursuant to the Solicitation Statement. The Consent Solicitation is not being made to, nor will Minerva accept deliveries of consents from holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the Consent Solicitation or the acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities or blue sky laws of such jurisdiction.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the terms of the Consent Solicitation and the proposed amendments to the Indentures governing the Notes. These statements are merely projections and as such are based exclusively on management's expectations for Minerva and its business and the proposed transactions discussed herein. These forward-looking statements depend materially on changes in market conditions, government regulations, pressures from competitors and the performance of the industry and the Brazilian economy, among other factors, many of which are outside Minerva's control or ability to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Minerva disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

