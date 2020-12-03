Minerva Surgical Takes On Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) With Launch Of Uterine Care Kit

1 in 3 women with AUB live below the 25th percentile in health-related quality of life (HRQoL)¹ Tweet this

The conservatively estimated annual costs of AUB were approximately $1 billion direct costs to women and $12 billion indirect costs to the community¹.

"AUB holds women hostage. Their personal and professional quality of life suffers significantly, and the financial burden is crushing," said Dave Clapper, President & CEO, Minerva Surgical. "Our best-in-class devices are a leap forward in treatment, but we also commit to elevate awareness of AUB in our communities. We are excited to do our part to eliminate this horrible condition that too often results in unnecessary hysterectomies."

Minerva Surgical, is comprised of a newly minted suite of minimally invasive tools: the Minerva Endometrial Ablation System, the fastest growing endometrial ablation product, Symphion™, the all-in-one tissue removal system that transforms the way physicians remove uterine fibroids, Genesys HTA™ Endometrial Ablation System, trusted for decades by physicians desiring visualization within the uterine cavity during treatment, and the Resectr™ device for the removal of endometrial polyps in the medical office setting.

"Healthcare practitioners and their patients are benefiting from these minimally invasive devices that drive down the cost of care for AUB. And now we can help them even more with a website that serves as an on-demand tool for AUB treatment and awareness information," said Tom Pendlebury, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Minerva Surgical.

Visit the new healthcare practitioner website at http://www.minervasurgical.com

¹https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7291434/#CR1

² Plotting the Downward Trend in Traditional Hysterectomy

ABOUT MINERVA SURGICAL

Minerva Surgical delivers one complete suite of devices that treat the root causes of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB). With a singular focus on minimally invasive intrauterine treatments, the company has been on the leading edge of significant technological advancements in gynecologic surgery. Minerva Surgical revolutionized the treatment of AUB with the introduction of its namesake product in 2015. The team at Minerva Surgical is wholly dedicated to the prioritization of women's uterine wellness and the advancement of technologies to treat AUB. For more information visit: minervasurgical.com.

Media Image Asset Specific to Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Is Available: https://www.dropbox.com/s/0aj3yv56oany1ya/AUB%20pic.png?dl=0

SOURCE Minerva Surgical

Related Links

http://www.minervasurgical.com

