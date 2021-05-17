MINES & Associates CEO Dani Kimlinger Recognized as Titan 100 Leader

LITTLETON, Colo., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dani Kimlinger, Ph.D., MINES CEO, has been recognized as a one of this year's Titan 100 leaders. The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado's Top 100 CEO's & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. This recognition shows that Dr. Kimlinger's thought leadership, passion, and innovative foresight have truly made a positive impact on the clients that MINES serves and the behavioral health field.

Dr. Kimlinger has served as MINES' CEO since January 2017. She currently sits on the National Board of Directors for the American Obesity Association, the Board of Directors for Self-Insured Institute of America Foundation, and United Labor Association of Nevada, is the State Director Elect for Colorado SHRM, and is on both the SIIA International and National Behavioral Consortium Thought Leadership Committees. In her time as CEO, Dr. Kimlinger's vision of increasing access for mental health and substance use disorder care had great results. Under her leadership MINES' organizational clients and their employees/family can now get care virtually and digitally, have self-service access in addition to in-person care. Dr. Kimlinger has kept MINES on the innovation cutting edge. Her leadership throughout the pandemic with MINES' clients and staff has been invaluable. MINES transitioned to a remote work structure under the pandemic in less than a week to ensure uninterrupted service to MINES' clients. Visionary, adaptable, transparent, flexible, and collaborative are some of the adjectives MINES employees use to describe her as a leader.

"Thank you so much to the Titan 100 for the recognition, I am humbled and honored. This recognition is a testament and acknowledgment of the impact that our team at MINES has on our community and clients! They save and change lives every day." – Dani Kimlinger, Ph.D., CEO at MINES.

To learn more about Dani Kimlinger or MINES, visit www.minesandassociates.com or call 1-800-873-7138.

About MINES:

Since 1981, MINES has been a nationally recognized, award-winning business psychology firm providing behavioral health services including employee assistance programs, managed behavioral healthcare, workers compensation EPO behavioral health services, organizational development, wellness programs, behavioral risk assessments, disease management, specialty PPO services, and customized behavioral health programs nationwide.

