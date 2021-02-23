MineSense Technologies and Copper Mountain Mining's Partnership Demonstrates Proven Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MineSense Technologies Ltd. is very proud to be in partnership with British Columbia-based Copper Mountain Mining Corporation and to support their successes at the Copper Mountain mine in 2020! With the use of MineSense's unique ore characterization technology, the Copper Mountain Mine achieved notable improvements in both its ore from waste recovery and ore dilution.

As noted in their latest NI 43-101 Technical Report, "After a two-year evaluation period, the Copper Mountain Mine [installed] MineSense hardware and software on three of its five loading units. MineSense, a company based in Vancouver, provides a technology enabled by proprietary algorithms that measures and reports ore grade and ore characteristics. The system's primary goal is to direct the right material to the right destination, that is, ore to the primary crusher and waste to the waste dump."

To date, MineSense's technology has accomplished two objectives:

Selective recovery of economic copper ore from defined non-economic rock; approximately a 4% improvement

Selective rejection of non-economic rock from defined economic copper ore; approximately a 4% improvement.

"We continue to work with MineSense to advance their technology and pursue advancement of innovation. We have two shovels and a loader successfully operating with ShovelSense and are planning to install ShovelSense on the two remaining shovels in 2021. We are also moving forward with the first trial installation of BeltSense to explore additional innovation concepts. We look forward to uncovering new value for our mine operations including better visibility on mine reconciliation," said Don Strickland, Chief Operating Officer at Copper Mountain Mining Corporation.

"Copper Mountain has been a fantastic partner to work with, initially to support us in our scale-up on hydraulic shovels, and then with rapid commercial deployment once the design was stabilized. We are thrilled that they installed three of our ShovelSense Systems in the space of 5 months in 2020 and will complete installation of their entire shovel fleet in 2021," said Jeff More, President & CEO of MineSense Technologies.

MineSense is excited to have supported Copper Mountain Mining in achieving key goals in 2020 and looks forward to continuing our beneficial partnership in 2021 with further profit, operational and sustainability performance successes.

About MineSense Technologies Ltd.

MineSense, a Canadian company with commercial operations in North and South America and expanding globally, is a pioneer in digital mining solutions, providing real-time, sensor-based ore sorting and data analytics for mines. With a fast, scalable, and robust mineral sensing platform, the system provides precise grade control and ore routing decisions at the point of extraction, maximizing resource conversion and metal recovery. MineSense creates transformational value, by supporting sustainable performance in the reduction of water, energy and reagent use, while increasing revenue.

Visit www.minesense.com for more information.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain mine currently produces approximately 90 million pounds of copper equivalent. Copper Mountain also has the development-stage Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 2,100 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Visit www.cumtn.com for more information.

SOURCE Mine Sense