MINExpo 2021: Scania is driving the shift with its 8x4 Heavy Tipper

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania participates in this year's MINExpo to demonstrate how the shift towards sustainable operations goes hand-in-hand with increased uptime and outstanding total operating economy. In its stand, a Scania 8x4 Heavy Tipper and an International HX Series 6x4 tractor unit for outbound haulage will be on display.

"We have the tools to prove that mining operations are among those industries where a shift towards sustainable solutions is beneficial for all parties involved," says Sven-Erik Gustafsson, Head of Scania Mining. "Increased focus on the total operating economy will generate positive results also for aspects such as the carbon footprint. And there is no conflict between these ambitions."

In its stand, Scania will have two vehicles on display. A Scania 8x4 Heavy Tipper for on-site operations and an International HX Series 6x4 tractor for outbound haulage, demonstrating TRATON GROUP's large offer for North America, including Canada's mining industry.

Scania's Heavy Tipper is designed solely for mining operations and to meet the toughest demands. It offers an efficient transport solution with lower environmental impact and cost per ton compared to traditional solutions. With its robust components, the payload capacity is 40 tonnes with the 8x4 configuration (60 tonnes GVW). All Scania mining trucks can be powered by Euro 5 or 6 engines that run on up to 100% of HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) or FAME type fuels (Fatty Acid Methyl Ester), offering CO2-reductions of up to 90%. There are also alternatives with LNG or CNG for natural or biogas propulsion.

"Customers can choose from a wide range of solutions," says Gustafsson. "We at Scania apply a holistic approach in our dialogues with our customers and I dare say that we have a proven record of making a real difference from an environmental perspective with our high-performance, connected vehicles. In our framework, Scania Site Optimisation, we have the tools, methods, and information to improve mining transport operations based on our Lean methodology. The next step is to level up and implement our offer within ACE. Autonomous, Connected and Electrified vehicles are already in our portfolio and those solutions will be a real game changer for the mining industry during this decade."

Showcasing the International HX Series at MinExpo highlights the Canadian mining project the two companies have been working on for several years. The project, an early example of synergies among the TRATON GROUP, uses a customer-centric approach to leverage the investments Scania has made developing mining products with the industry-leading service and support network delivered by International. Many successful mining operations in Canada use the powerful HX Series for outbound haulage work and extending the opportunities for customers with dedicated off-highway products from Scania can help those customers greatly improve operational efficiency.

Scania and Navistar, the owner of the International trademark, are fully owned brands within the TRATON GROUP. In North America, and especially Canada, Scania mining customers can benefit from services delivered by International branded workshops.

