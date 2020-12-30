Mingzhu Logistics Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results of First Half Year of 2020

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (the "Company") (NASDAQ: YGMZ), a China-based trucking services provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the Six months ended June 30, 2020

Total revenues decreased by 8.2% from US$9.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 to US$8.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 .

for the six months ended to for the six months ended . Income from operations was US$312.0 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2020 representing a decrease of 47.0% compared with the income from operations of US$588.7 thousand .

for the six months ended representing a decrease of 47.0% compared with the income from operations of . Net income was US$106.7 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to net income of US$ 317.2 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2019 .

Jinlong Yang, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "Despite the extraordinary challenge caused by the global pandemic during the first half of 2020, and particularly the occasional city lockdown in Xinjiang region, the Company was still able to fulfill its contractual obligation to its customers with the assistance of its subcontractors. We are pleased to announce that the Company's subsidiary Shenzhen Yangang Mingzhu Freight Industry Co., Ltd. has been upgraded and accredited by China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing from a 3A-grade to a 4A-grade trucking service provider. We are also pleased to have completed our initial public offering of 3,000,000 ordinary shares, at the price of US$4 per share. As Chinese economic activities appear to have rebounded from the pandemic earlier than other countries, we are confident that the Company will continue to maintain its existing market shares and further explore new strategic opportunities in such emerging market as Xinjiang to maximize shareholder value."

Recent Development

On October 21, 2020, we completed our firm commitment initial public offering ("IPO") of 3,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of US$12 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other related expenses. Our ordinary shares began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on October 21, 2020 under the symbol "YGMZ".

On October 30, 2020, the underwriter and sole book-runner of our underwritten IPO, has exercised the partial over-allotment option and purchased an additional 350,000 ordinary shares of the Company at the IPO price of US$4.00 per share.

On December 4, 2020, the underwriter and sole book-runner of our underwritten IPO, has further exercised the partial over-allotment option and purchased an additional 4,040 ordinary shares of the Company at the IPO price of US$4.00 per share.

As a result of above exercise of over-allotment option, the Company has raised US$13,416,160 in gross proceeds, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, through the issuance of a total of 3,354,040 common shares in the IPO.

First Half 2020 Results

Revenues

Our total revenue was US$8.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of US$0.8 million, or 8.2%, from US$9.7 million for the same period ended June 30, 2019. The decrease was primarily attributed to the decrease of customer demands from Xinjiang province during the period. The revenue was primarily generated from Guangdong province and Xinjiang province in the PRC, which accounted for 58.7% and 41.3% of our total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, and 40.3% and 59.7% of our total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.

The revenue generated from Xinjiang province decreased by 36.5% to US$3.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared with the revenue of US$5.8 million generated from Xinjiang province for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease was mainly due to the city lockdown when the new COVID-19 cases were identified from time to time.

The revenue generated from Guangdong province increased by 33.5% to US$5.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared with the revenue of US$3.9 million generated from Guangdong province for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The increase was mainly attributable to the growth of e-commerce during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Income from operations

Our income from operations were US$312.0 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a decline of US$276.7 thousand, or 47.0%, from US$588.7 thousand for the same period ended June 30, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of revenue of US$0.8 million and an increase of US$169.9 thousand of provision for doubtful accounts resulting from the COVID-19's negative impact on the collection of our accounts receivables.

Net income, as a combination of factors discussed above, decreased from US$ 317.2 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2019 to US$106.7 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Cash was increased by US$129.8 thousand or 58.1% from US$223.5 thousand as of December 31, 2019 to US$353.3 thousand as of June 30, 2020.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020 has adversely impacted the global economy. With daily life in China gradually returning to normal since April, our business related to logistics industry has gone back to normal as well. However some new cases found in Xinjiang region caused heavy lockdown starting from June. Our revenue generated from Xinjiang was substantially reduced during June. To the date of this report, our revenue is still negatively affected by the lockdown of Xinjiang region.

The impacts of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition, and results of operations include, but are not limited to, the following:

Decrease in Customer Demand. Our customers were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for transportation has largely diminished. The revenue for the first half of 2020 was decreased by 8.2%. However, no customer contract has been terminated due to COVID-19 pandemic. Our subcontractors have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the trucks provided by our subcontractors are still able to satisfy the needs required.

Extended Collection Time and Increase in Provision for Doubtful Accounts. Our customers may require additional time to pay us which may require us to record additional allowances. The provision for doubtful accounts was increased by 185.2% to US$261.7 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2020 . We are currently working with our customers for payments and will monitor our collection closely.

for the six months ended . We are currently working with our customers for payments and will monitor our collection closely. Shortage of Drivers. Due to the travel restrictions imposed by the local governments, some of our drivers in Xinjiang region have not been able to get back on road for work. However, such shortage of drivers did not have significant impact on our services, because our subcontractors were more than capable to provide services to our customers.

Impacts to our results of operations depend on future developments and new information that may emerge regarding the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions taken by government authorities and other entities to contain COVID-19 and mitigate its impact, almost all of which are beyond our control. Nonetheless, we are closely monitoring the development of the COVID-19 pandemic and will continually assess its potential impact to our business. Because of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the further business disruption, especially in Xinjiang and the related financial impact related to the outbreak of and response to COVID-19 cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

About MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited

Founded in 2002 and Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, MingZhu is 4A-grade trucking services provider, offering both network density and broad geographic coverage to meet customers' diverse transportation needs. The Company operates two regional terminals in Guangdong Province and Xinjiang Autonomous Region, respectively, with a mix of self-own fleets of tractors and trailers and subcontractors' fleets. More information about MingZhu can be found at: www.szygmz.com/en/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the trucking services market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





As of

June 30,

2020



As of

December 31,

2019





USD



USD

ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS











Cash

$ 353,265



$ 223,507

Accounts receivable, net



6,176,710





10,884,302

Prepayments



2,426,713





1,933,764

Other receivables



3,839,476





429,972

Amount due from related parties



1,767,974





1,954,517

Total Current Assets



14,564,138





15,426,062



















PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET



3,853,603





4,595,206



















OTHER ASSETS















Deferred tax assets



95,512





19,559

Deposits



295,156





344,973

Total other assets



390,668





364,532

Total assets

$ 18,808,409



$ 20,385,800



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Short-term bank borrowings

$ 2,204,635



$ 2,606,567

Accounts payable



1,467,681





1,565,668

Other payables and accrued liabilities



270,372





626,389

Amount due to related parties



746,382





739,963

Tax payable



2,390,101





2,205,611

Current maturities of long-term bank borrowings



1,019,094





1,120,400

Current portion of capital lease and financing obligations



64,424





711,421

Current maturities of loans from other financial institutions



340,226





265,281

Total current liabilities



8,502,915





9,841,300



















OTHER LIABILITIES















Long-term loans from other financial institutions



230,256





355,927

Long-term portion of capital lease and financing obligations



4,234





161,943

Total other liabilities



234,490





517,870

Total liabilities



8,737,405





10,359,170



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Ordinary shares: $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019*



9,000





9,000

Share subscription receivables



(847,086)





(847,086)

Additional paid-in capital



4,115,638





4,115,638

Statutory reserves



819,844





760,475

Retained earnings



6,288,162





6,240,833

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(314,554)





(252,230)

Total shareholders' equity



10,071,004





10,026,630

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 18,808,409



$ 20,385,800



* Giving retroactive effect to the re-denomination and nominal issuance of shares effected on February 12, 2020, and the surrender and cancellation of shares effected on May 21, 2020.





MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2020



2019





USD



USD

REVENUES

$8,872,972



$9,669,288



















COSTS AND EXPENSES















Transportation costs



7,678,741





8,349,754

General and administrative expenses



579,139





606,629

Provision for doubtful accounts



261,702





91,761

Sales and marketing expenses



41,376





32,415

Total costs and expenses



8,560,958





9,080,559



















INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



312,014





588,729



















OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME















Interest expenses



(210,887)





(166,178)

Other expenses



-





(7,526)

Other income



109,623





89,620

Total other expenses, net



(101,264)





(84,084)



















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



210,750





504,645



















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



104,052





187,453



















NET INCOME



106,698





317,192



















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)















Foreign currency translation adjustment



(62,324)





(90,836)

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$44,374



$226,356



















Weighted average shares used in computation:















Basic and diluted*



9,000,000





9,000,000



















EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED*

$0.01



$0.04



* Giving retroactive effect to the re-denomination and nominal issuance of shares effected on February 12, 2020, and the surrender and cancellation of shares effected on May 21, 2020.

