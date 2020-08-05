Mini Bar, Big Boost: ONE Brands Debuts ONE Minis

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Brands, one of the fastest-growing protein bar companies in the U.S. and makers of ONE™ and ONE PLANT® Bars, announced today the addition of new ONE Minis™ to its expanding portfolio of powerfully delicious protein bar options.

ONE Minis Birthday Cake Protein Energy Bar

Each ONE Minis bar has 7 grams of protein, 80 calories and has less than ONE gram of sugar in a portable little package—providing a powerfully delicious boost anytime, anyplace, anywhere. Available in the brand's popular Maple Glazed Doughnut and Birthday Cake varieties, ONE Minis lets consumers enjoy their favorite ONE Bar flavors at home, on the go and everywhere in between.

"There are those times of the day that you need a little boost to power through and ONE Minis perfectly satisfies that moment," said Peter Burns, President of ONE Brands. "Birthday Cake and Maple Glazed Doughnut are two of our top ONE fan-favorite flavors, and we are excited to introduce them in mini versions to fit into more parts of our consumers' days and snacking habits."

ONE Minis are available today on Amazon in 30 counts of both Birthday Cake and Maple Glazed Doughnut, with expanded retail distribution of 10ct packs of Maple Glazed Doughnut at Walmart this fall. ONE fans everywhere are encouraged to share the love on social media with the hashtag #YouveFoundtheMiniONE and tag @one1brands.

For more information on ONE Brands, please visit www.one1brands.com.

About ONE Brands

ONE Brands knows that guilt-free indulgence is possible, and we're proving that great taste and good health are not mutually exclusive by delivering anytime, anywhere protein bars in decadent, crave-worthy flavors. Each core ONE Bar is packed with 20 grams of protein, each ONE PLANT bar provides 12 grams of plant-based protein and each ONE Minis bar provides 7 grams of protein—all while containing 1 gram of sugar or less. ONE Brands is committed to offering exceptional taste, superior texture and functionality—and no compromises—through in-house research and recipe development. ONE Bars are perfect for breakfast, lunch, on-the-go snacking, post-workout recovery or "just because." The roster of 17 powerfully delicious ONE Bar core flavors is available at Amazon, and leading retailers such as Walmart, Target, Kroger, Albertsons/Safeway and Publix. You can also find them at GNC, Vitamin Shoppe and gyms across the country. ONE PLANT bars are available at Amazon and select Target, Kroger, Meijer, Sprouts, Fresh Thyme, GNC and Vitamin Shoppe stores. Congratulations, You've Found the ONE.

